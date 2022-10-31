New ready-to-wear collection designed by fashion graduates on sale at Om Diva boutique The Irish Times





When 12 young NCAD fashion, textile and surface design students decided to collaborate during the pandemic, they created a zine to showcase their work as they entered their senior year. The Offcuts Project was a 108-page document with images of their knitwear, clothing, printed scarves, and silver jewelry. This caught the attention of Ruth N Loinsigh of Om Diva in Drury Street, who decided to see what she could do to help them. This led to an inaugural alliance with the NCAD Design Bureau, where students focus on the stories they want to tell and the clothes they want to sell. The students’ work was showcased in his shop, giving them much-needed encouragement at a time when they mostly worked from home. This took place in May in tandem with another Om Diva initiative with DCU on a Young Designer Project which gave the winner of the annual DCU Young Designer competition, Jenny Connolly, a showcase in the boutique with her winning outfit, as well as the opportunity to create and launch its first collection. At a time when Ireland provides little support to young fashion designers, unlike the UK, such support is welcome. After viewing the NCAD graduate collections in June, Ni Loinsigh has now followed up with another project featuring eight graduates from the collective. I encouraged them to create ready-to-wear pieces based on their graduation collection, which we would offer for sale in our Irish Design Atelier, she says. To mark the occasion, their work was photographed with some of Ireland’s most established and semi-established designers, to highlight the wealth of talent in Irish design and fashion, and to show the progression and growth of young graduates to the established designer, says N Loinsigh. 150 spray painted canvas shift dress and 175 corset by Rioncarnation, 75 hand painted earrings by Kiki Na Art, 62 acrylic and brass necklace by A Little Idea, 24 chrome and brass charm bracelets each by McGonigle Glass Studio, 15 silver plated charm bracelets each by Nordic Root, 45 vintage wedge heels by Om Diva. Photography: Mark Hill Pleated halter top with 110 crystal embellishments and 90 laser cut detachable sleeves by Abigail Joy Heaslip, wide leg satin embellished trousers 950 by Sadhbh Dwyer, 75 gold plated medallion by Aliquo, 50 azure cluster earrings by David O Malley, Elytra 80 earrings by David O Malley, leather and plexiglas mules, belonging to the model. Photography: Mark Hill Lavender 440 silk ball hem dress by Laura Murray, vintage 38 faux pearl earrings and vintage 55 keshi pearl necklace, both from Nobody’s Empire. 25 gem and wire rings each by Wicca, 45 vintage white leather pointed mules by Nobody’s Empire, 13 opaque white tights from Tights Department, St Stephen’s Green Centre. Photography: Mark Hill Dress in heavy lycra and 975 power mesh designed and printed by Lucy Folan. 58 Iridescent D-Doodle Earrings by Shock of Grey, 35 Printed Silk Hair Ties each by Bourkily Designs, 75 Vintage Embellished Bag by Om Diva. Vintage 45 marabou feather mules by Nobody’s Empire. Photography: Mark Hill Power mesh top with 200 cut outs, 124 gloves both designed and printed by Debekka, black reflective fabric with UV reactive detailing worn as a skirt by Fryday Designs POA, 52 neon etched drop earrings and square cuff at neon 65 both Capulet and Montague. Photography: Mark Hill Lavender 440 silk ball hem dress by Laura Murray. Vintage 38 faux pearl earrings and 55 necklace by Nobody’s Empire. Photography: Mark Hill The eight graduates are Rebecca McCabe, Lucy Folan, Emily Bourke, Laura Murray, Sadhbh Dwyer, Chris Kerley, Stephen OConnor and Ellie Mortimer. Mortimer has already been shortlisted for the Global Graduate Fair organized by Arts Thread in conjunction with Gucci. Their work here is photographed by Mark Hill against familiar landmarks in Dublin 2 where Om Diva has been based for nearly 25 years. I also wanted to highlight local businesses like The Italian Heel Bar, Café en Seine, Kehoes bar as well as some of the places that inspired us like the National Library of Ireland and its surrounding streets and buildings, he says. The collections will be on sale for a month, before the Christmas windows are set up. I do this because I love the clothes, I love the color and I love the people making things and it gives the shop such energy. Fashion is competitive, but what makes this group special is their spontaneity, collaboration and friendship, says N Loinsigh. Photography by Mark Hill, Styling by Sean O Shaughnessy, Makeup by Julia Hazel, Modeling by Rudy Anna Kelly. Creative direction by Ruth Ni Loinsigh. Special thanks to the staff and management of Café en Seine

