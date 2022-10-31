Halloween 2022: the best celebrity costumes Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox and more



















October 31, 2022 – 01:05 GMT



Kathy Campbell

From Sarah Michelle Gellar to Rebel Wilson, check out all the costumes the stars wore for Halloween 2022

They’re spooky and goofy, mysterious and spooky – the stars went all out with their Halloween suits for 2022. MORE: 14 Cutest Pumpkin Pics From Famous Parents: Kylie Jenner, Victoria Beckham, And More Of LizzoMarge Simpson makeover Kendall Jennerit’s sexy toy story get up and Kim Kardashianblue mutant makeover, it was hard to pick a favorite. Scroll down to see our favorite looks. Loading player… Kim Kardashian Channels X-Men’s Mystique for Halloween 2022 Kim Kardashian, 42, sank her curves in a blue bodysuit and donned blue body paint to become the x-menit’s Mystique. RELATED: 16 Fun Photos Of The Royal Family’s Fancy Dress Costumes MORE: All the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes “IM HIM – HIMMY NEUTRON – MARGE HIMPSON,” Lizzo, 34, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday. “OMG I love it” Andy Cohen commented on the great photos. Hailey Bieber25 years old, recreated Laetitia CastaThe pink look from the YSL Spring/Summer 1999 show. Assless guys completed Kendall’s transformation into a sexy Jessie from Toy story. Didi was almost unrecognizable as Batman villain the Joker. The scary twins of the brilliant have been a popular choice this year, with Jessica Alba41, thanking his 14-year-old daughter, Honor Warren, “for lending us your costume”. Kylie Jenner25, channeled two queens of horror with Bride of Frankenstein and Elvira, Mistress of Darkness, costumes. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed like Pamela Anderson and Tom Lee while attending the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Friday. Megan, 36, donned a latex dress as her fiancé, 32, channeled the Mötley Crüe drummer in the looks the former couple wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in 1995 . Dusk actor Taylor Lautner30, wore skeleton makeup and showed off his six-pack abs. buffy the vampire slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar45, donned a schoolgirl costume from Netflix Revenge. “But now the bigger question…am I more Eleanor or Drea?!?” she wrote on Instagram. Before Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reumboth 41, dressed as FBI agents, Paris also donned a Sailor Moon outfit. Perfect star Rebel Wilson42 years old, and his girlfriend, Ramon Agrumdressed as life-size Barbie dolls before donning matching outfits as a spooky Bright twins for a Sunday party. mean girls star Amanda Seyfried36 years old, and her husband, Thomas Sadosky46, looked suitably scary on Saturday. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! newsletters to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/20221031155578/halloween-2022-best-celebrity-costumes-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos