Attleboro-area domestic violence survivors raise awareness at fundraising fashion show | Local News

Survivors had the chance to shine the spotlight on the issue of domestic violence on Friday night as they walked down a track to raise awareness and share their stories.
The Love Life Now Foundation held its fifth annual Empowerment Fashion and Trunk Show for domestic violence awareness at the Blue Hill Country Club in Guangzhou. The event was hosted by Maria DoCanto and Craig Martin, and featured 10 half-male, half-female models, all of whom are survivors or people who have lost family members to domestic violence.
For Kishana Smith, 32, of Attleboro, walking through the show as one of the models was empowering.
Today I walk to celebrate all I’ve been through and that my head is still held high and I know who I am and all that I’ve healed, Smith said. Tonight’s Empowerment Fashion Show fundraiser for me is a celebration of my life. It’s a celebration of the healing journey and where I am today.
Smith, who is from Jamaica, took three walks in the fashion show, twice wearing outfits by Rochelle Wilson-Goggans of New Destiny Fashions in Avon, and another wearing sportswear with the Love Life Now logo. above.
Smith, who works as a program manager at the Massachusetts Women of Color Network, said seeing both men and women represented among survivors of domestic violence is a powerful statement in itself.
Abuse can happen to anyone. It could happen to a neighbor, it could happen to a co-worker, and so we showed what it could look like, and that we are still standing, despite the many hardships we have been through, Smith said.
The Love Life Now Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports survivors of domestic violence through year-round initiatives and by providing direct assistance to survivor assistance programs.
After the event, Lovern Gordon, founder and president of the foundation and herself a survivor of domestic violence, said she was delighted to be back in person for the live fashion show and fundraiser. after a pandemic-related hiatus.
We were worried about whether people were going to show up or not since last year was a virtual show due to the pandemic. We didn’t know what to expect and when co-organizer/master of ceremonies Craig Martin came over and said we had a full house and other people were still coming, which filled my heart, said Gordon.
Gordon said she loved watching the models walk in their truth.
It’s hard for people to get to the other side of the violence and when they get to the other side and be able to be in the space where they feel like they’ve overcome so much, and still be confident to be able to walk in that true, it is something else. I couldn’t be happier, Gordon said.
Corey Phinney, 45, from Cumberland, who was one of the male models, works at Wrentham. He is a survivor of sexual abuse and domestic violence.
We must end domestic violence. It’s sad but we see it more and more, especially during the pandemic, it got worse. You can see it everywhere, Phinney said.
Phinney said the Love Life Now Foundation has been an important way for him to be able to give back and help others. Phinney is especially great for helping other men who have been victims of domestic violence find their voice, as men are often reluctant to share what happened to them with others.
We are here to show people that we are survivors and walking in our truth. You never know in the audience who is affected by it, who can be affected by it, you only know afterward, Phinney said.
Foxboro’s Michael Merline attended the event to support the cause as he is a friend of Phinney’s.
When Corey invited me, I didn’t hesitate. It was my first time but not the last, said Merline. Seeing all the models walk, I felt very good because the models are survivors, instead of survivors, continuing their lives in a very positive way.