Victoria Beckham reveals why she cried at Paris fashion show amid Nicola Peltz feud rumors
Kathy Campbell
Victoria Beckham explained why she got “so emotional” in an interview with Drew Barrymore on Friday
Victoria Beckham explained why she ended up in tears on the catwalk during her fashion show in Paris in September amid rumors she was falling out with her daughter-in-law Nicholas Peltz.
The fashion designer, 48, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday and was requested by the host Drew Barrymore what it’s like to be married to David Beckham.
Victoria Beckham explains why she got ‘so emotional’ at Paris fashion show
“He’s amazing, he’s so supportive. We both support each other. That’s why I was so emotional at the show in Paris,” Victoria said of the launch of her Spring/Summer 2023 collection in the French capital on September 30.
“I had planned to go out after the show and wanted a great photo while walking down the catwalk,” she explained. “And the minute I saw David, the kids, my mom, my dad and my sister, I got so emotional, really. Because family is everything to me. Having them there, supporting me, it’s is all. .”
All of Victoria and David Beckham’s children were present at her fashion show in Paris as well as her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz
All of Victoria and David’s children were present — brooklyn23, Romeo20, Cross17, and harpist11 – with Brooklyn wife Nicola, whom he married in April.
Rumors swirled after the couple’s luxury nuptials in Palm Beach, Florida that the 27-year-old didn’t get along with her new mother-in-law after Nicola failed to walk down the aisle in a dress designed by Victoria.
The model addressed reports of a breakup in an interview with The Sunday Times on October 30, emphasizing, “It’s not a quarrel! I keep seeing that word ‘quarrel, quarrel, quarrel’ all over the place!” I don’t know why they say quarrel? I mean, maybe they figured something out? And now they call it feud?
But she added, “No family is perfect! I don’t pay attention to any of that…If I did, I’d go crazy.”
Last August, Nicola and her husband explained what New York Post‘s Page Six described it as ‘total cold war’, with the heiress saying she had planned to wear a dress from Victoria: ‘I really wanted it, then a few months later she realized that her studio couldn’t do it, so I had to choose another dress.”
“She didn’t say you couldn’t wear it, I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it,” Nicola continued. “That’s when it started, and then they ran with it.”
Brooklyn added, “I learned that they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try to put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”
