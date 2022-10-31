Fashion
Swap Shop partners with Panhellenic Chapters
A steady stream of students perused the clothing items donated between classes at the Lehigh University Swap Shop and the Lehigh Panhellenics Collaborative Pop-Up Shop. Students were able to both donate and take away clothes on the STEPS lawn.
Lehigh Panhel partnered with Swap Shop to host the event. Each of the eight chapters of the Panhel sorority donated a box of clothes to use in the October 26 event.
Students could take up to two items of clothing each. They also learned more about stores’ efforts to combat fast fashion.
Fast fashion describes clothes that are cheap, stylish, mass-produced and have an impact on the environment. These clothes appeal to buyers because they are affordable and trendy.
The Swap Shop is a free thrift store that started in 2020. When it opened, the store operated solely as a pop-up store for the Lehighs campus. Now they have a permanent location in the Office of Sustainability where students can donate and buy clothes there.
Elen Karagulian, 24, a member of both the Swap Shop and Panhel community, said one of the main reasons the organizations came together for the event was to raise awareness of the shop on campus.
Karagulian said the two organizations collaborated in part because Greek life on campus is a big contributor to fast fashion trends. She said members of Greek organizations would better understand their consumerism by connecting with the Office of Sustainability.
I just hope to make the student body more aware of sustainability on campus, Karagulian said. I feel like people don’t even know Swap Shop exists and they have this creative outlet and space within the Office of Sustainability.
Karagulian said the store aims to alleviate the problems posed by fast fashion on college campuses. She said buying cheap clothes leads to unsustainable practices.
In this age bracket, everyone spends so much money on fast fashion and doesn’t really think about the consequences, Karagulian said. These are just senseless actions, spending money on cheap clothes. It’s a good way to still consider the cost, but to do it in a more sustainable way.
Clothing ranged from Halloween costumes to winter coats and summer dresses.
Jada Gonzalez, 24, a donor and frequent customer of the store, said sustainability is one of her passions.
She said the impact of fast fashion is something that worries her, especially on college campuses and in Greek life.
Fast fashion in a global sense is a really dangerous thing to encourage, Gonzalez said. From our point of view, it’s probably really great to buy cheap clothes, but there are a lot of situations where the people who make the cheap clothes you buy are crying out for help.
Gonzalez said she was pleased with the pop-up’s success, as it was a great way to educate a wider student body about fashion sustainability.
Grace Allen, 23, a Panhel community member and event attendee, had similar concerns about the fast fashion issue.
Allen said it can sometimes be more convenient for students to buy cheap clothes, but the Swap Shop is a much smarter option for reducing waste from first-hand shopping.
Although she knew about the Swap Shop before, she said many of her peers weren’t. She said teaming up with the Panhel community was an effective way to spread awareness about the Swap Shop.
Being able to host events like this not only brings the Panhellenic Chapters together, but also connects them to the greater Lehigh community, Allen said.
