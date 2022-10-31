Montblanc x Naruto celebrate 20 years of pop culture phenomenon

Montblanc collaborates with a manga series turned anime naruto on a cross-category collection, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the global cultural phenomenone anniversary.

Since its anime debut 20 years ago, the Japanese manga series naruto captured the imagination of fans around the world with its colorful stories about the adventures of Naruto Uzumaki, a young orphan ninja who navigates a fictional world in his quest for recognition and achieves his ambition to become the Hokage, the leader of his village and the strongest ninja. With its roots firmly anchored in the culture of writing, Mont Blanc celebrates the art of creative storytelling and the cultural influence of naruto with the Montblanc x naruto collection of writing instruments and accessories, leather goods and connected watches.

The design of the Montblanc x naruto The collection emphasizes the importance of the transmission of knowledge by highlighting the relationship between Naruto and the elder Jiraiya, hermit and mentor of the young hero. Once a great ninja himself, Jiraiya traveled the world in search of knowledge that is eventually passed on to his godson and last student, Naruto. In addition to the characters on a black background, the pieces feature bold orange design elements that evoke brushstrokes, ink drops and calligraphic-style symbols associated with the art of writing.

“Naruto is a cultural phenomenon that appeals to all generations because it approaches the lessons of life in a dynamic, compelling and accessible way. One of these lessons is the value that comes from the transmission of knowledge, a theme closely linked to Montblanc’s legacy of writing and its ongoing mission to inspire people to leave their mark on the world in a meaningful and meaningful way. – Nicolas Baretzki, CEO of Montblanc

To mark the launch of the collaboration, the team naruto created a special anime short that empowers the power of writing and passing on, with Jiraiya reflecting on Naruto’s journey, the advice he gives Naruto, and what really matters in life. He captures his thoughts in ink with his fountain pen about what it really means to be a ninja.

The collection includes a new edition of the Maison’s writing icon, the Montblanc Meisterstück, a tool at the service of self-expression and creativity for generations. The Montblanc x naruto Special Edition Masterpiece is available as a rollerball, ballpoint pen or fountain pen with a gold nib enhanced with ruthenium and enhanced with the “Village hidden in the leaves” symbol in yellow gold. A special orange ink in a glass bottle and a leather notebook decorated with Naruto complete the writing assortment.

The Montblanc x naruto leather goods The assortment consists of a shoulder bag, a chest bag and a mini reporter to carry over the shoulder, as well as a shopping bag and a clutch with strap. Each coin features a depiction of Naruto and/or Jiraiya against black leather, with the orange leather reverse decorated with the writing symbols.

Small leather goods include credit card holder, compact wallet, pen pouch, M buckle leather belt, key ring and smart accessories including iPhone 13 case and AirPods case . A Montblanc x naruto Summit 3 Smartwatch features exciting Naruto animations on the watch face.



