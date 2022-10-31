Virginia Men’s Basketball Roster Preview – The Cavalier Daily

For the past decade, Virginia men’s basketball has defined winning in college athletics. They won at the conference level, toppling the Atlantic Coast Conference five times in the regular season and twice in the tournament. They’ve won nationally, vying for an NCAA Tournament National Championship in 2019. They’ve won in just about every metric possible since coach Tony Bennett took over the reins in 2009, after amassing 316 wins for just 117 losses in his 13 years at the helm.

But last season, at least by the Cavaliers’ high standards, the winning streak stopped. The 2022 NCAA Tournament marked the first time March Madness was held without Virginia since 2013. The Cavaliers have lost 14 regular season games and 8 games in the ACC, each their highest total since 2011. Bennett tried his best with a group that lacked depth, but Virginia failed to turn the cog of victory.

Nevertheless, there is a lot of hope that order will be restored this season. For the ninth time in 10 seasons, the Cavaliers finished in the top 25 in the Associated Press preseason rankings. Virginias spot at No. 18 is surely catapulted by the news that the Cavaliers will fire all five starters from their rotation last season.

This formation begins with some of the most consistent guard plays in the nation, which will come from graduate student guard Kihei Clark and junior guard Reece Beekman. Clark enters his fifth season for Virginia following a campaign in which he averaged the fourth-most assists in the ACC, earning an All-ACC honorable mention. The grad’s 5-foot-10 combination of three-point shooting and perimeter defense is a rarity, and both will be vital for the Cavaliers. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame recently named Clark to the Watch List as one of 20 nominees for the 2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Beekman could have even more exciting prospects for the upcoming campaign, with the All-ACC defensive team winner coming off an impressive second season. The ultra-athletic guard with a 6-foot-3 frame paced the ACC in both assist and assist-to-rotation ratio in 2021-22, while displaying a much-improved shot and his quick reactions like the typical lightning bolt on defense. If Beekman can make another big jump on the offensive end, Virginia could be an NBA-ready player.

6-foot-4 senior guard Armaan Franklin rounds out the Cavaliers’ backcourt, entering his second season with Virginia after being traded from Indiana in 2021. Franklin struggled to get started early last season, shooting just 20.4% from beyond the arc in their first 10 games. But the senior turned things around at the end of the campaign, scoring at least two trebles in five of his last seven games on his way to a 45.9% clip in that span. The Cavaliers hope Franklin can turn that success into a bright start and a bright finish in 2022.

The guard game is where it begins, but the frontcourt is where Virginia claims her shining star. Graduate student forward Jayden Gardner led the Cavaliers in points and rebounds last season after being traded from East Carolina, and his efforts earned him a spot on the All-ACC Third Team. Standing at 6ft 6in, Gardner thrived in Bennetts’ attack, showing an exceptionally efficient mid-range jumper to accompany a polished post-game. Developing a long-range shot will be Gardner’s next step, as the forward has attempted just 14 three-point shots in 2021-22.

The center position is assumed by junior Kadin Shedrick and senior Francisco Caffaro, a duo that combined for 11.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game last season. Shedrick used his 6-foot-11 build to shine for elite ability in rim protection in 2021-22, averaging 1.9 blocks per game and finishing fourth in the ACC in that category. . Both centers will need to be more disciplined on defense this season, as it was a rarity when Virginia played the final minutes of a game without at least one of them at serious foul.

Elsewhere on the bench, Ohio graduate and transfer forward Ben Vander Plas will be a centerpiece for the Cavaliers. In his four years with the Bobcats, 6-foot-8 Vander Plas showed he had no fear in unleashing beyond the three-point arc, connecting on 209 of 644 attempts. That long-range fearlessness is a must for a Virginia team without great versatility in the frontcourt, and that need should see Vander Plas the first man off the Cavaliers’ bench in most games this season.

Second-year guard Taine Murray is another player Bennett could rely on for vital minutes off the bench, having produced well in a limited fashion last season, and the talent is undoubtedly there.

A few new entrants are expected to see the ground a lot this season, namely guard Isaac McKneely and forward Isaac Traudt. McKneely and Traudt, who are 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-10 respectively, will each bring the outside sniper to Virginia’s table. The duo are an exciting mix of offensive talent, which is why they find themselves as ESPN’s No. 47 and No. 67 ranked rookies for the upcoming season. It remains to be seen how McKneely and Traudt fit into Bennett’s stingy defensive scheme, but once they adapt, it’ll be lift-off.

First-year guards Leon Bond and Ryan Dunn will likely see some minutes for the Cavaliers, but with a second unit where question marks remain, the two are certainly capable of playing in the rotation themselves.

Overall, the 2022 Virginias roster is littered with talent. They have a plethora of returning key players like Clark and Gardner, but they’ve also added several newcomers who will only improve a group that had its moments last season. If the chemistry clicks and Bennetts’ defense gets back to form, the ACC could have a new, but familiar champion.