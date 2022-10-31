Connect with us

7 Best Men’s Watches You Can Buy Under $1000 Now

We live in a time where smartphones can now tell you what day and time you live in. Even though it is a simple and convenient option, deep down we all know that the wristwatch craze will never go away! Because let’s be honest, we don’t just wear watches to tell the time, but also the stylish look they serve.

That said, today watches give you more than just time, and our relationship with our watches has evolved. For men, good watches are considered the ultimate fashion accessory, and that says a lot about their personality. We’ve picked out some of the best men’s watches under 1000 that won’t burn a hole in your pocket and are super affordable!

Jimmy Fallon Comedy GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Find & Share on GIPHY

10 of the best men's watches you can buy on Amazon.

1. Fastrack Analog Black Dial-Adult Watch: 850

This Fastrack watch looks simple and elegant and is a perfect choice for everyday wear. It has a case diameter of 57 millimeters and is recommended for customers looking for large dial watches. Besides being cool, you get water resistance up to 30 meters and a six-month manufacturer’s warranty on manufacturing defects. The width of the silicone strap of this Fastrack watch is 26 millimeters and the thickness of the case is 14.5 millimeters. It is lightweight and made of acrylic material. Grab this watch from Amazon now, as it makes an ideal birthday and anniversary gift.

watches

You can buy this watch at here.

2. SKMEI Men’s Digital Sports Watch: 899

Talk about the best deal, and this SKMEI men’s digital watch is the best option. This square LED watch is a multi-time zone watch and looks beautiful. It has a dial width of 51mm, a dial thickness of 20mm, a band width of 22mm and an overall watch length of 275mm. The black and gold combination here gives the perfect classic look. Other than that, you also get a six-month manufacturer’s warranty on manufacturing defects. You get water resistance depth of up to 30 meters at such an affordable price.

watches

You can buy this watch at here.

3. V2A Analog Digital Watches for Men and Boys: 990

This olive green belt watch is sure to be a smart addition to any menswear wardrobe. It comes with a silicone rubber watch strap with a large double dial design that looks amazing. This watch is suitable for both indoor and outdoor activities. Besides, it has excellent multifunctional features such as dual time zone, calendar day and date, alarm, water resistance, LED display, backlight, shock resistance and stopwatch. It is made of resin and comes with a one-year nationwide warranty against manufacturing defects.

watches

You can buy this watch at here.

4. Louis Devin Men’s Analog Black Metal Chain Wristwatch: 499

If you don’t know what kind of metal watch toy to buy, go for this one. This black watch is superb and will go with all your outfits. The product dimensions for this Louis Devin watch are 9 x 9 x 7 cm and 180 grams. Other than that, you don’t have to worry about the metal rusting as it is high quality ion plated brass.

watches

You can buy this watch at here.

Read also :7 of the coolest smartwatches you can buy on Amazon for under $4000.

5. Louis Devin men’s watch (silver strap): 359

This silver wristwatch is what every man should have in his wardrobe. It is super affordable and would look stylish on your wrist. You get thisLouis Devin watch on Amazon, and it is made up of sstainless steel. It weighs 180 grams and will fit easily on your hand. Grab yours now!

watches

You can buy this watch at here.

6. Sonata Super Fiber Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch: 775

If you want something new in your watch wardrobe, grab this Sonata Rectangular Dial Watch. You benefit from water resistance up to 30 meters and a twelve-month manufacturer’s warranty. Again, an all-black analog watch that’s hard to say no to. It is recommended for people looking for small dial watches and is ideal for birthday, anniversary and wedding gifts. This Sonata watch looks like a digital watch and won’t be heavy on your wrist as it weighs 60 grams.

watches

You can buy this watch at here.

7. SKMEI men’s wristwatch, digital waterproof watch: 839

A multifunction watch that will match any outfit and is ideal for everyday use. This is a 50M waterproof watch with a dual time zone chronograph. Some awesome features of this watch are: week display, alarm clock, calendar, alarm, EL light, 12/24 hour clock and countdown timer. Apart from that, it has ABS case and resin crystal with soft PU band.

watches

You can buy this watch at here.

Each watch here is distinguished by its appearance and features. You can grab them for your latest watch collection or give them as gifts to your loved ones. Let us know which one you like the most!

Read more: 8 of the best watches under 2000 you can buy.

