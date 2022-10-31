Black-Owned Menswear Brands You Need in Your Life (According to Black Industry Insiders)





Courtesy Black designers have been and always will be at the heart of the menswear world. From logomania to oversized cuts, many of the trends we’re listening to right now have their roots in black culture. So naturally, it’s important to stand up for black tastemakers and designers who are driving the industry forward; people like Telfar Clemens, Wales Bonner, Martine Rose, the late Virgil Abloh, and other big names pushing the boundaries of universal taste and shaping the standards of contemporary clothing. That’s why we asked three black industry insiders — Roy Mukuva, menswear buyer for Ssense; Felicia Pennant, editor of Matches Fashion and founder of Zine Season; and Joel Lyall, founder of By peace — to highlight the black-owned brands everyone should have on their radar right now. Keep reading to find out their picks. Advertising – Continue Reading Below STORE “Founded by New York-born, London-raised Nigerian designer Idris Balogun (a Burberry and Tom Ford alumnus), Winnie New York focuses on producing high-quality, beautifully cut and easy-to-wear clothing. Balogun is also great for using color and adding beautiful hues to her pieces.” –Roy Mukuva £615; www.ssense.com STORE “I love Martine Rose because she breaks the rules with her ‘wonky’ aesthetic that sets distinctive new standards. Martine not only innovates through her silhouettes and the way she contextualizes subcultures like football fanatics, but also in the storytelling and the feelings it evokes.” – Felicia Pennant £325; matchesfashion.com STORE “The London-based company Seventh creates top quality pieces. When I first tried on the brand’s signature hoodie, I felt the quality was beyond anything I could imagine. I had known before. It’s a piece that instantly elevated my style.” – Joel Lyall £170; www.ssense.com STORE “It’s so admirable that Priya Ahluwalia has worked from the start with a sustainability lens on her own terms – using unused textiles to create vibrant, colorful pieces that feel modern but are reminiscent of the outfits my parents wore when they were young. .” – Felicia Pennant £95; matchesfashion.com STORE “When Corteiz first came out, it was like the first time in forever that a cool streetwear brand launched that wasn’t from America. Now I pretty much wear Corteiz all the time, mostly because I’m proud that the brand, like me, hails from West London.” – Joel Lyall £170; stockx.com STORE “Saunders brings a refreshing perspective to menswear by redefining the art of tailoring through angular cuts, boxy silhouettes and attention to detail, while paying homage to his Jamaican roots.” – Roy Mukuva £1,070; www.ssense.com STORE “Denim Tears is one of my favorite brands right now, and it has a lot to do with me being a black Christian who resonates with black history and religious iconography woven into the collections.” – Joel Lyall £165; shop.doverstreetmarket.com STORE “From launching his eponymous menswear-exclusive SSENSE brand to leading Italian luxury label Ferragamo, Davis is known for marrying the world of elegance and heritage. Maximilian Davis FW22 is available now at SSENSE and his first Ferragamo SS23 collection will be launched next season.” – Roy Mukuva £475; www.ssense.com STORE “It’s the substance and intelligence of Grace Wales Bonner’s award-winning collections that appeal to me as much as the design and execution. Themes spanning postcolonial masculinity theory, black literature, black sexuality and more bubbles just below the surface, so nothing is just an embellished t-shirt, track jacket or crochet top.” – Felicia Pennant £230; matchesfashion.com

