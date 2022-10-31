Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Dedicated to men’s health causes, Movember (movember.com) is the annual event that encourages mo siblings to grow mustaches or get involved in other fundraising activities, like running or walk 60 km during the month to represent the 60 men lost to suicide every hour across the world.

The charity focuses on three important issues: suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, aiming to fund projects and share knowledge so that more men get the support they need need when faced with mental health issues or a cancer diagnosis.

If you plan on letting your follicles bloom, by the end of the month (hopefully) you’ll be the proud owner of a tremendous blemish. But first you have to decide how you want to shape your facial hair.

We asked two professional barbers to talk about six memorable mustache styles to choose from this Movember

1. Pencil

As the name suggests, a pencil mustache is a thin line that sits just above the upper lip.

The style can be developed very quickly as it is usually short and cut in a very thin line, following the shape of the upper lip, says barber Anthony Copeland, owner of The Golden Scissors (goldenscissors.london) and spokesperson for Wilkinson Sword. (wilkinsonsword.com).

It suits people with darker hair better so that the fine line stands out more.

To shape your pencil design, he says: create the fine shape using clippers or scissors, then finish the fine edges with a straight razor. For the cleanest look possible, use a moisturizing shaving cream that will help the razor glide effortlessly over the skin, helping the mustache pop.

Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Skin Protection Razor 15.49

2. Handlebar

Reminiscent of the handlebars of a bicycle, this classic mustache can be long or short, with pointed ends that curl at the sides.

This look is iconic and has been a staple throughout history, but has recently gained popularity again, says Justin Carr, Philips (philips.co.uk) OneBlade Grooming Ambassador.

Copeland explains: To achieve this look, the hair is brushed long from the center to the side and twisted at each end to create a spike. Mustache handles are often puffed up using the hairs from the beard area next to the mouth rather than just relying on the upper lip hairs.

Carr recommends using a mustache wax to coax curls: Apply to the longer hairs at the sides and twist the hair into a curl. It may take some practice and some hair training to perfect the look!

3. Horseshoe

Celebrities like American Choppers’ Hulk Hogan and Big Paul sport a horseshoe mustache, Copeland says. They are thick on the upper lip and run down each side of the mouth, usually to the jaw line, but in extreme cases continue down the neck to the neckline.

Making a horseshoe is more about what you shave, he explains: The easiest way is to create a full goatee and remove the hair covering the cheeks and chin. When done, leave the sides of the mustache in long vertical lines.

4.Dallas

The Dallas’ name comes from its roots in the American city and was an integral part of historic cowboy culture, Carr says of the horseshoe-like style.

To create, you have to shave your face, neck and cheeks so that everything is gone, except for the mustache, he says. You need to make sure that when you trim the mustache, you leave hair at the corner of the mouth, so not up to the chin like the horseshoe.

Bushy is best for a classic cowboy vibe, he adds: Keep it thick and light with the outline, you don’t want to thin it out because that’s not the desired look.

5. Morse code

The walrus mustache is simply a standard overgrown mustache that has grown long enough to cover the lower lip when the mouth is closed, Copeland says.

For celebrity inspiration, think Parks and Recreations Ron Swanson (played by Nick Offerman) or legendary actor Tom Sellecks except longer.

Copeland says: Achieving the walrus look takes time, but once long enough, you can trim the sides in line with the corners of the mouth and cut to your desired length.

6. Packed Thatch

The modern loose look means you can grow out a month without having to completely shave the rest of your facial hair.

It’s something I do for myself because the lighter parts of the stubble keep the face contoured, says Carr, who recommends using a beard trimmer to create the look.

You should trim the facial hair on the face to a low level but leaving enough hair to still show, then you should trim the mustache making sure it is at least 2mm long.

Finish the look by shaping around the mustache, shaving off any extra small hairs on the upper lip and around the top of the mustache to help create definition.

Philips OneBlade, 19.99 (instead of 29.99), Boots