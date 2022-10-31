How to dress like the glamorous millionaires of The White Lotus





You don’t need to spend a mint to create an opulent look. Start with a simple base and build around it – this white costume from like velvet cost less than 400 and, with a generous dose of tape, served as the perfect model. The Wandler heels came back to battle the gritty ground, and they delivered, the soft leather straps gripping my feet without strangling them. Huge cross earrings are a vintage find from resale app Communal changing room – they’re cast in resin, but look like gold from centuries past – while the bag is vintage Gucci from Cocoon Club, again. The pink hue Dior the glasses added a surprising pop of color and inspired another attendee to buy his the next day. This pair is, in fact, a much-loved gift from many years ago. Together, this look hinted at androgyny and was easy to pull off; but really, the vintage accessories added accents that took the outfit into extravagant territory. Know your references Dress, Versace rented from Front Row Fashion; shoes, Gianvito Rossi Is it a Versace dress? It looks like the one Liz Hurley wore at the ‘Yes, at the premiere of Four weddings and a funeral in 1994. This dress, as it is often referred to, has been unearthed from the archives and reworked a few times in recent years. This iteration was the first: crafted in black crepe, with silver-encrusted gold safety pins, it sold out almost instantly.

