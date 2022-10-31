The Furman sneaker is SoCon’s favorite. Now he has to handle the hype

ASHEVILLE, NC — For the first time, the Furman men’s basketball team is the consensus pick to win the Southern Conference championship this season. The Paladins were the first choice by media and league coaches in polls released Wednesday at the annual SoCons Media Day.

Mike Bothwell and Jalen Slawson, the Paladins’ top two scorers in the 2021-22 season, made the All-SoCon preseason squad. Bothwell, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season. Slawson, a 6-7 forward, averaged 14.4 points and led the team in rebounds (7.4 per game) and blocked shots (58).

The Paladins finished 22-12 in the 2021-22 season, including 12-6 and in second place in the conference standings. Furman qualified for the SoCon Tournament Championship Game, but was denied a spot in the NCAA Tournament when Chattanooga’s David Jean-Baptiste made a 3-pointer from 35 feet as time expired for a 64 win. -63.

Here are three things to know about the Paladins’ arrival this season.

2021-22 heartbreak stokes motivation for Furman basketball

The media day took place at Harrahs Cherokee Center, the site of the SoCons postseason tournament. It was the first year the players joined the coaches and they wore their uniforms to take promotional photos and videos for the league. It made for a kind of surreal scene.

Bothwell and Slawson were wearing the same purple uniforms they wore on the same pitch in March when their season ended in such heartbreaking fashion.

I didn’t expect the court to be fully set up here, Bothwell said with a wistful smile. I’ve come to understand that it’s probably something that will stick with me forever.

It’s been sitting on us for months, but response season is coming up and it’s very exciting.

Slawson had a more blunt thinking.

It hurts, Slawson said. That memory sucks, but we have five months to rewrite that story.

“Pressure is a privilege” for Furman basketball

Furman’s motivation doesn’t stop at the end of last season. It’s also about meeting the highest expectations of all time. The SoCon has had at least one preseason poll since the 1983-84 season, and the Paladins had passed one of those twice prior to this season. Furman was the media’s choice to win the league in the 2017-18 and 2020-21 seasons, but not the coaches each time.

When asked if they lived up to those expectations, Bothwell and Slawson each repeated a longtime mantra from coach Bob Richey: pressure is a privilege.

It’s much better to be picked first than 10th, Bothwell said. It should just push us to work even harder.

Richey said it’s a role the program has grown into.

The target has gotten a little bigger this year, but it’s not like we just started playing with a target, Richey said. We weren’t sneaking up on anyone anymore and we know it. We also know that pre-season rankings don’t make much sense.

For our league peers to show our team this respect, you accept this recognition. Then you go today, tomorrow, the next day, and the day after and try to be as good as you can be.

How the Furman basketball will replace two key starters

The Furmans program has evolved into a program that recharges annually rather than rebuilding. Apparently, every season, whoever is in their final year of eligibility leaves as the highest-earning player in school history. Such was the case most recently for Alex Hunter, who also left Furman last season as the school’s all-time 3-point leader.

Goaltender Conley Garrison, a transfer graduate who took to the Paladins’ style of play like a duck to water, also left last season starting at age five.

Every year, everyone wonders what we were going to do with the substitution of the guys, said Slawson. Year after year, the guys work hard in the spring, summer and fall to become as good as the guys they replace, if not better.

Don’t get me wrong – were going to miss Alex and Conley. But I am very confident that we have all the elements to take on these roles.

JP Pegues and Joe Anderson are among those vying for Hunter’s starting point guard spot, while Garrett Hien and Tyrese Hughey are competing to start a front spot alongside Slawson.

While two Paladins made the All-SoCon preseason squad, Richey said he wouldn’t be surprised if junior guard Marcus Foster made three for season-ending honors.

Marcus has just gradually grown since he’s been here, Richey said. He got into the starting lineup three or four games last year and I’m looking forward to seeing that growth continue.

Furman opens its season Nov. 7, hosting North Greenville at 7 p.m.