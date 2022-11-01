Fashion
Florida dad defends photo of daughters’ party dresses
A Florida dad said he became “Daddy Bear” on social media for leaving demeaning comments on a photo of his daughters dressed for the ride home.
Earlier this month, Matt Austin, anchor of News 6 in Orlando, posted a picture of himself with daughters Addison, 17, and Olivia, 14.
It was the first time the girls had attended their high school homecoming event together, and Austin shared his pride on Facebook.
“My girls are a little too beautiful on reunion night,” he captioned October 8 post. “Believe it or not, they look even better on the inside.”
Many Austin followers complimented the family photo; others reversed the clothing choices of the girls.
“I don’t understand how a parent could be comfortable with their daughter’s crotch exposed if she bent over or sat down,” one comment read. “Sorry my girls would never leave the house looking for a sale,” read another.
“You should be ashamed of yourself dad,” one follower added.
Austin told TODAY Parents he was upset by the critical comments. “It was a complete shock to me, the outfits weren’t controversial,” he said, adding that the girls wore athletic shorts under their dresses.
“I thought to myself, ‘What makes a bad dress? and ‘Why are people watching me?'” he said. “And why is it OK to talk about someone’s children like that?”
The father-of-three said he ‘smoked’ and the next day he decided to film a TikTok response. However, he first had to tell his wife and daughters about the controversy and get their permission to speak.
“The idea passed the ‘mommy test,'” Austin told TODAY Parents. “My girls aren’t on Facebook so I showed them some comments. My youngest thought (my response) would be ‘a bit awkward’ but they both said go for it.”
Dedicating his video to the ‘Karens’ sparked by teenage dresses, Austin said, “So one thing that’s always pissed me off as a father of girls is when people say things like, ‘Hey well, these girls have to dress up so they do it ‘so as not to distract the boys,'” he said in the video. “Or even worse: they dress as they ask.”
“Let’s be clear on something now,” he continued. “It’s not my daughter’s job to make sure your son is focused in school. Nor is it her job to dress hideously enough that your son doesn’t attack her. It’s your job not to raise a pervert without self-control.”
Austin clarified that he wouldn’t have chosen the same dresses for his daughters, joking, “If it were up to me, it would be 24-7 Snuggies.”
Related: He saw a classmate being bullied for shoes, so he intervened with a meaningful gesture
“But if I start dictating what my girls wear, I’m going to teach them three things,” he said in the video. “They’ll start hating me for arbitrary rules, they’ll start lying to me or maybe even worse than it’s OK for a man to tell them what to wear because they’re too good looking.”
“But you know what would really disappoint me? he thought. “If my daughters have grown up to be the kind of adult who goes on social media and demeans how a teenager looks on her dad’s Facebook page. That’s what I call trash.”
Austin’s video received widespread support among viewers. “Well done dad!!” wrote one. “As the mother of a 16 year old boy, I couldn’t agree with you more!” says another.
According to Austin, the whole incident revealed a toxic narrative.
Related: Sophia Grace and moms like her face familiar criticism: ‘You’re too young to have a baby’
“We’ve heard that lie all our lives,” he told TODAY Parents. “It’s the idea that women are assaulted for dressing a certain way or for jogging at night. Why not put the blame on the creeps? That doesn’t seem to be a controversial position.
While Austin is now guessing at his future assignments, he’s somewhat pleased the photo sparked a conversation.
“People ask what I hope to get out of this, but the audience I’m really interested in is my daughters,” he said. “I’ve always told my daughters that I support them and I think I’ve proven it.”
