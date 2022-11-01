American Football teams up with five unique designers to create limited-edition capsule collections ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

CHICAGO (October 31, 2022) US Soccer partners with five innovative designers – Hidden NY, Awake NY, KidSuper, Jason Scott and VOYCENOW – to create exclusive lifestyle capsule collections as the United States Men’s National Team prepares to kick off the Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The five brands, all of which celebrate culture and diversity through fashion and lifestyle, have collaborated with US Soccer to create exciting offerings of limited-edition merchandise including t-shirts, sweatshirts, socks and hats.

The first collection of its kind debuts today with Hidden NY and an additional designer collection will launch daily for the next four days. Designers have combined their own unique design elements with the American football crest and Only Forward campaign brands to create a special set of fashion pieces as the USMNT prepares to head into the World Cup.

Launch of the collaboration with American football

Monday, October 31 – Hidden New York

Tuesday, November 1 – Wake up NY

Wednesday, November 2 – KidSuper

Thursday, November 3 – Jason Scott

Friday, November 4 – VoyceNow

“It’s been exciting to work with such amazing designers and let them bring their personal touch to our American football brand,” said Maribeth Towers, vice president of consumer products for US Soccers. The bespoke fashion pieces resulting from this collaboration are truly unique and bring our brand into a new cultural space. This is a unique opportunity for us to enter the streetwear conversation and celebrate the diversity of our fans ahead of the World Cup.

New York-based creative agency ICNCLST, which also co-created the USMNT’s global Only Forward campaign with US Soccer, designed this program and managed the partnerships with Awake NY, Hidden NY and KidSuper. All products will be available for purchase through each brand’s own channels.

HIDDEN NY

Hidden is a global community that celebrates the idea of ​​discovery and the sense of wonder that can be found in doing so. The brand sprouted naturally from a research account (@hidden.ny) on Instagram, one of the first of its kind to curate images and ideas in the art, design, fashion and music of the past, present and future.

WAKE UP NY

Founded in 2012 by Angelo Baque, Awake NY is resolutely New York. The brand captures the unique cultural spirit and sensibility of New York City, consistently reflecting the vibrant energy that defines the cultural landscape of the five boroughs. Awake NY evokes the city’s endless vitality and timelessness while remaining grounded in New York’s greatest asset: its people. The community is at the heart of brands; Through partnerships with local organizations, Awake NY continues to expand its reach throughout the boroughs of New York to create something entirely new: La Comunidad de Awake NY. Since its inception, Awake NY has grown significantly and can be found worldwide at retailers such as Dover Street Market (global), Patta (Amsterdam and London), Union (LA and Tokyo), Supply Sydney and Slam Jam Milano, among others.

CHILD

KidSuper is an ever-evolving hybrid art brand founded and led by Colm Dillane. From selling t-shirts in his high school cafeteria to showcasing his collections at Paris Fashion Week, Colm has taken his fearless attitude and wild imagination to astronomical heights. He is a lifelong gamer and a fan of the beautiful game, which is often expressed in his creations.

JASON SCOTT

Jason’s personal style has always been more casual and relaxed, but he wondered why t-shirts, sweatshirts and casual pants don’t follow the same principles as a suit when it comes to attention. to the details and the luxury feel. Without any fashion training or hands-on experience, Jason dove headfirst into the world of fabrics and couture and spent years redefining the basics. He was determined to create clothes that were both easy to wear but intentionally designed with character and quality. His passion for fine tailoring and one-of-a-kind bespoke fabrics led him to where we create high quality garments that are built to last today.

VOYCENOW

VOYCENOW was founded in direct response to the struggle of black communities for equality. After the tragic murder of George Floyd, Zack Steffen, goalkeeper for the United States men’s national team and Manchester City (on loan at Middlesbrough FC), felt empowered to take action and speak out against rampant racial inequalities in our country. This prompted Zack to partner with his former University of Maryland and Columbus Crew teammate Alex Crognale to create the VOYCENOW Foundation, a non-profit organization that brings together athletes from around the world to use their platforms to to defend equality for all.

Driven by their desire to use their social media platforms to spark positive change, the Founders pledged to rally their fans and supporters to become allies in the Black community. Since its origins, VOYCENOW is now supported by the collaborative efforts of over 150 Athlete Ambassadors spanning 20 leagues and 13 countries. Together, they form VOYCENOW, a community of changemakers fighting for equality.

From the designers:

Football was intimately linked to my education. Growing up, I spent weekends barbecuing and watching my uncles play at Flushing Meadow Park. Sport is an integral part of Ecuadorian culture, and as an Ecuadorian-American, this project is particularly meaningful to me as both teams are competing in the World Cup this year. I used Solo Palante as a signifier of my upbringing and the inclusive spirit of the USMNT.

– Angelo Baque, founder and creative director of Awake NY

He’s the closest player to playing for the United States Men’s National Team. This is a big deal for everyone involved. PUT ME AS A COACH!

– Colm Dillane, KidSuper

Since I was 5 years old, football has been part of my life. It went from being a sport I played as a kid to a major inspiration for our brand. Being able to collaborate and create a special collection with the USMNT is more than I can even put into words. It was important to me when I was working on the collection and combining these two passions that the collection consisted of high styles with unique designs, two things we focus on to make our brand stand out from the rest.

– Jason Scott