



Every year, Hollywood’s best and brightest step out for glamorous Halloween parties and regularly miss the mark due to their overabundance of cornyness and undeserved self-confidence. If you really want to see how Halloween is done right, it’s best to turn to the brightest high fashion stars, who always find a way to look spooky without completely embarrassing themselves. Exhibit A from the 2022s: Bella Hadid. Where would we be without Hadid, the hardest working chameleon and super nice person to boot? Hadid was too busy to fully commit to a masked outfit this year, so the model opted for a red hooded Schiaparelli ensemble this year and dubbed it a HEART that works. If there’s one thing you can count on a Libra for, it’s an intimidating outfit, no matter the circumstances. Sam Visserbrand ambassador for Dior Makeup, dressed as Robert De Niro in an old airport photograph, which is exactly the type of niche excellence we expect from someone with real taste. from her Personal Instagram, it looks like Bode designer Emily Adams Bode is dressed as a red polka dot clown and wearing a headpiece. Designate Ulla Johnson also posted her love for Halloween on her Instagram Story, but seemed to prioritize dressing up her kids over herself. Women’s clothing designer Christian Siriano went with an opulent, hugely over-the-top black feathered ensemble, in keeping with his own dramatic designs. Model, photographer and writer Richie Shazamalongside longtime collaborators Julia Fox and stylist Briana Andalore, attended a New York party dressed as the iconic, flamboyant, leopard-print character Ruby Rhod, Chris Tuckers, of the sci-fi classic fiction. The fifth Element. Fox, of course, disguised himself as the magnificent humanoid Leeloo, while Andalore disguised himself as a minor character: Zorgs secretary. Over the weekend, designer Jonathan Anderson posted a naughty series of items suitable for Halloween in its range: a Carrie t-shirt, sweatshirt and tote bag. Sometimes there’s nothing better than a hard cold classic costume: model Ruby Aldridgewho has served as the face of major brands like Coach and Calvin Klein, opted for a crowd-pleasing ghost cloth outfit. Massive YouTube star Emma Chamberlain straddles the worlds of modern stardom and global fashion success evenly, so count the Louis Vuitton brand ambassador among her sartorial elite peers due to the strength of her suit: alongside her recently confirmed boyfriend Tucker Pillsbury (what an incredibly Gen Z name), Chamberlain dressed as half the iconic creepy murdered twin duo of the brilliant. Brooklyn Beckham, son of iconic Spice Girl turned designer Victoria Beckham, dressed as Romeo for his new bride Nicola Peltzs Juliet. They looked adorable and Page 6 pointed out that their couple’s costume could allude to rumors of a rift between Peltz and Victoria Beckham that have erupted over whether the latter refused to design the alumni’s wedding dress (both parties insist that he there is no beef). And then there was Kendall Jenner: no matter what you think of her (boring) personality, you can’t deny that Jenner has made huge, well-paying strides in the fashion world as a supermodel, and her halloween costumea sexy and revealing version of Jessie’s butt from the toy story movies killed.

