Vikings dress up as superheroes, care bears and unicorns for a good cause





Lyndsey Thorpe, Caribou Coffee’s brand enabler, also expressed gratitude for the Vikings and Children’s Hospital connections. “Like a great cup of Caribou Coffee, a great cause has a way of bringing people together. Our team at Caribou Coffee always tries to serve with love in the communities we call ‘home,'” Thorpe said. “Minneapolis is our hometown, and M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital is right in our backyard. So supporting our local community is so important to us, and this partnership is special to us because it has a way so genuine to bring partners like the Minnesota Vikings together to put on events like this. The work at Masonic is truly transformative, and we are so honored to play a small part in continuing their impact. O’Neill and Bradbury emphasized the importance of having a positive impact on the community as a position group. “Doing things together outside of the facility, in general, it’s good for us to hang out and hang out away from the building. But then to help other people together, that was so awesome “Bradbury said. The event allowed young people facing difficult illnesses and conditions to forget life in hospital for a night and just be children. The significance of this success touched many Vikings, who remembered their own childhood costumes to go trick or treating. “I once dressed up as a bush,” laughed Bradbury. “It was like a ghillie suit. My mom made it. I don’t know why I chose a bush.” Cleveland, on the other hand, remembers the most the years he spent as The Hulk and Buzz Lightyear. Harrison Phillips and Andrew Booth, Jr., were among the nonoffensive linemen who participated in the event, and Phillips relished another opportunity to connect with Children’s Hospital. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound defensive lineman has snuck in the looks of everything from a green fish to Peter Pan to an inflatable unicorn. “A lot of costumes say, ‘One size fits all,’ and that’s a blatant lie. We need to have a conversation with these costume makers,” Phillips joked. “It was very fast, so I tip my hat to those magicians and such who do it on the fly,” he added. “But it was really fun and a lot of smiling faces.” Booth, meanwhile, chose a dashing Prince Charming costume. “I actually put a few on, but then I saw this one and thought, ‘Yeah, that looks very fitting. I want that one,'” Booth said with a smile. The Vikings rookie joined Nicolette, dressed as a princess, on the podium. “I took a picture of the two of us, so that was sweet,” Booth said. For the group of Vikings teammates, playing “pretend” for a night meant more than silly memories. “When I was a kid, I remember Halloween being a really big thing, and I think I’d put that event above the trick or the treat,” Cleveland said. “Having the guys here hang out with the kids and making them special is a good thing, and I’m glad so many people showed up.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vikings.com/news/players-dress-up-superheroes-care-bears-unicorn-great-cause The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos