Nixon wants to help you improve your look, and they mean it

This content was produced in partnership with Nixon.

When you think about the pinnacle of style, true pioneers stand out as unique, right? In other words, they don’t imitate the style or fashion of others, they push the boundaries of what we might consider traditional. That’s precisely what Nixon has been doing since its birth in 1998, offering collections on incredibly chic gear collections. Nixon is built on a solid foundation of surf, skate and snowboard. But what it means to you is that they partner with world-class athletes, artists, musicians and activists to create quality gear, with the best stunning themes possible. This explains why Nixon’s mantra is: team designed, custom built.

What you might not know is that the Nixon brand has a big reach. Perhaps you are familiar with Nixon watches, in a multitude of styles in digital and analog formats? Or maybe you are familiar with Nixon’s bags, such as backpacks, duffel bags and travel bags? But what you might not know is that the brand touches on everything fashion and style, from headwear, clothing accessories and bags, to bands, gifts and jewelry. We’ll be highlighting some of the best gear they have, and you’ll find them below, but you can always check out Nixon’s collections for yourself too!

Challenge and honor tradition with Spectra

It seems like a contrast, defying tradition and the classics while honoring it, but that’s what Nixon’s Spectra delivers. It’s a brilliantly crafted wristwatch, using modern design – and solid construction – but with a delightfully timeless feel. The 10 ATM or 100 meter water rating doesn’t hurt, and you don’t have to take it off when swimming unless you want to. This gives it more practical use, which honestly is something you don’t always see with a lot of trendy gear. The Spectra offers the best of both worlds in this regard. Not to mention that it comes in four smooth and tasteful colors.

That’s what Nixon stands for

While the Spectra is impressive, it highlights Nixon’s dedication to beautiful, contemporary gear that’s still able to stand out – it may honor centuries-old traditions but it’s still unique in its own right. Take the , for example, which merges the old with the new through digital functionality, albeit wrapped in a classic style. We’re going a little overboard on classic and timeless ideas here, but you get the gist of it. Nixon really delivers on this front, and it’s true for every piece in his collection – and there are a lot of gold watches for men in the Nixon collection.

Carry it in style with the Desperado duffel bag

Nixon bags focus on three major elements: quality, functionality and design. But there’s also no reason why you can’t look great no matter what you’re carrying or where you’re going. The Desperado Duffel II is downright sexy but has all the trappings of an average travel bag. For example, the comfortable, padded shoulder strap is removable and adjustable. The leather handles are also padded and there are internal and external zipped pockets to store your gear, as well as the large main compartment in the There’s room for everything you need on your next trip, whether you’re leaving town or just spending a day outdoors. There are three styles to choose from for a little more customization.

Pack it, however you want

If a duffel bag isn’t your thing, or you don’t need a big bag, Nixon has a whole host of extra gear. There are Nixon travel bags, shoulder and tote bags, backpacks, fanny packs and duffel bags, of course. We are supporters of or the . They can easily hold up to six 12-ounce cans, and while beer is the obvious choice here, you can also fit soda or tea in them – whatever canned drink your little heart desires.

Rolling Stones Strapback hat giving you shelter

When it’s time to rock and roll, as you head out the door, you want to grab a hat that matches your outfit, protects your face and head, but looks phenomenal. Nixon’s Rolling Stone Strapback hat is for you. Also, let’s be honest, this tongue and lips logo is what it’s all about. With a comfortable yet secure clasp at the back, an all-cotton design and a flat visor, it matches almost any style.

Hats that fit your head

Maybe you prefer beanies? Do you have a penchant for curved notes rather than flat notes? Nixon offers a ton of different styles, designs, and options, enough to make it worth browsing through the collection to see what you can find. There is definitely a hat or two that will resonate with you.

A Spot hoodie to wear all year round

The best thing about hoodies is that there is no right or wrong time to wear them. It doesn’t have to be cold either, but Nixon’s mid-weight Spot Hoodie is perfect any time of year, even summer. It’s not so thick that you’ll sweat profusely, but the cotton and poly-fleece construction will keep you warm when it counts. As Nixon so boldly claims, “it might be a little corny to call for a landing, but we totally blocked this one.” Undoubtedly, people.

Some Clothes You Can Really Get Into

Nixon has a bunch of clothing and accessory options, not just hoodies. There are wallets, belts, t-shirts, gloves and more. You’ll want to check this out if you’re interested because you don’t know what you’re going to find in their collection. And honestly, everything is fantastic.

