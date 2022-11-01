Fashion
Luxury leaders must lead rather than follow sustainable fashion
The luxury industry is talking more and more about sustainability. For example, it points to measures to improve working conditions, to more closely control the origin of its fabrics and other materials, and advertises initiatives to encourage the recycling of clothing. But in the end there is often a tension because sustainability is based on transparency and the mystery of luxury values.
However, it does not have to be so. According Gachoucha Kretzmarketing professor at HEC Paris business school, the two have more in common than meets the eye. She argues that by building on this connection, the luxury industry can not only survive growing demands for greater sustainability, but thrive. This will, of course, require becoming more transparent than has been the case before in this industry. But she thinks discerning customers will appreciate knowing where the items they buy come from so much that luxury brands may actually charge more for their pieces. There are already signs of this happening. Earlier this month, the FinancialTimes reported that luxury brands, including Chanel and Louis Vuitton, were raising their prices, not just because of inflation, but to preserve the appeal of their products. Meanwhile, others in fashion appear to be taking action to counter the industry’s poor image. Gabriela Hearst, artistic director of Chloe and head of her own eponymous label, was recently cited by the same newspaper saying: We belong to nature, it does not belong to us. It also achieved B Corp status, which means opening the books to external auditors and forcing the company to focus not only on shareholders, but also on suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. the company, which is owned by Richemont of Switzerland.
One of the most common criticisms leveled at the luxury market, especially the fashion industry, is that seasonal cycles cause buyers to acquire too many items. But, Professor Kretz says some companies are already starting to respond to this. Adopting a strategy around the flagship products for which a brand is particularly known, such as Chanels quilted bags or leather goods inspired by Hermess horse bridles, allows them to avoid having to constantly introduce new lines. Instead, it encourages customers to focus on key, classic pieces.
Another approach is to support the reuse of elements. So far, much attention has focused on the ability of clothing manufacturers to use recycled materials. But there is growing interest in repurposing the original items themselves, with online marketplaces such as Communal changing room arise to meet demand. And Professor Kretz says it will be interesting to see how well luxury goods companies drive traffic to these sites.
Yet another approach is to rent property. Celebrities often borrow or rent jewelry to wear to high-profile events. But the idea is spreading. For instance, decathlonthe French company known for its sporting goods, offers a subscription service.
While she points out that these evolving business models demonstrate how fashion and luxury can still juggle the circle of sustainability, Professor Kretz is not unaware of the challenges that other parts of the fashion industry pose. For instance, Zarawhich is part of the Spanish Inditex group, continues to attract millions of customers to its fast fashion philosophy, while the Chinese company shein took the idea further, using algorithm-based recommendations to encourage more purchases. She also thinks the coming years are going to be tougher for brand extensions, the generally more accessible ranges developed by luxury companies as an entry point for new customers, because of concerns about sustainability without raising prices. The same could also apply to retail brands.
With climate change also blurring seasonal boundaries as brands can no longer rely on selling winter coats, for example, at the end of summer it should be obvious to all business leaders to this sector that producing more goods and selling to more people is not the answer. Not so long ago, companies thought it was enough to have corporate social responsibility departments and claim that their packaging was environmentally friendly. Today’s discerning customers demand something much more holistic, starting with knowing where and how something was made. As a result, successful luxury and fashion companies will make sustainability a key part of their strategic thinking.
