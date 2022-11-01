Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dress up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson for Halloween





Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) and Megan Fox were among the litany of celebrities celebrating Halloween this weekend, dressing up as Mtley Cres Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson respectively. Attending a party for the Casamigos tequila brand, the couple wore a surprisingly accurate recreation of the outfits Lee and Anderson wore to the grand opening of the Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 1995. It was a fitting cosplay: Lee and Andersons historically troubled relationship was recently spotlighted in the Hulu series Pam and Tommy, while a few years earlier, Baker starred as Lee in the Mtley biopic Cre Dirtiness. Baker posted photos of him and Fox in their costumes on Instagram, offering a side-by-side comparison between them and the couple they emulated. Take a look at that below: Although many praised the pair for their costume-accurate looks, Baker and Fox also received backlash for the Instagram post. In a video included after the two photos, Baker can be seen using a rolled up dollar bill to sniff off-white powder from Fox’s chest. Hundreds of comments pointed out that Baker, who in the past has been open about his history of addiction, has a young fan base and seems to glorify hard drug use. This is far from the first time Bakers has sparked controversy. In March, for example, Alice Glass asked her to apologize for her predatory behavior towards underage girls, after Kelly made a series of disturbing comments in past interviews. He’s also argued with Slipknot (whom he’s since said he regrets), G-Eazy and Eminem, and last September he got into a fight with a random fan at a festival and with Conor McGregor at MTV. VMA. In November 2020, Baker and Lee teamed up for the collaborative track Climb, which also featured 4kGoldn and premiered on the horror music podcast halloween in hell. Discuss his role as a fictionalized version of Lee in Dirtiness, Baker compared the drummer to a puppy and explained how his portrayal was inspired by the flaws in Lees’ character. He makes mistakes, but you love him more when he makes mistakes, he said in 2019. Dirtiness was widely derided by critics. In a one star review, NME Dan Stubbs wrote: In a post-MeToo landscape, Dirtiness is the cinematic equivalent of a Twitter egg dumping #meninist views on anyone. It’s a song by Gary Glitter that appears on a Christmas playlist. It’s a Roy Chubby Brown VHS that fell in the back of the TV cabinet in 1999. Meanwhile, Baker shared a new video for his song 9 Lives earlier this month. He also covered Ed Sheerans Thinking Out Loud at a gig in London, where he also paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington.

