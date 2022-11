Mr Porters’ new ‘In America’ campaign offers insight into men’s jewelry style – JCK

What kind of jewelry are the hippest men in America wearing these days? Here has JCK, we have a good intuition. That’s because we attended a party earlier this month at a private home in the hills above Bel Air, California, hosted by fashion e-tailer Mr Porter, and the shindig offered an unbeatable snapshot of how LA’s tastemakers adorn themselves. In short, think beaded bracelets, diamond-studded links, encrusted stones and lots and lots of colors. The well-dressed crowd included actors (Brett Gelman of stranger things fame), fashion insiders (The Elder Statesmens Greg Chait), photographers (Carlos Eric Lopez), artists (James Acai) and jewelers (Director Cohen), all of whom shared at least one sartorial characteristic: they were adorned with unabashed jewelry. The party kicked off Mr. Porters Campaign in Americaa three-week coast-to-coast initiative and capsule collection, designed to showcase American menswear today. In addition to the fashion brands featured in the collection (Tom Ford, Gallery Dept. and Rhude, to name a few), a handful of jewelry brands, including Luis Morais, Greg Yuna, Polite Worldwide and Jacquie Aiche contributed to the line, all championing American craftsmanship and creativity. The collection includes the necessary beaded cord bracelets that have been a staple of men’s jewelry showcases for years (Bracelets in gold, precious stones and enamel Luis Morais are a shoo-in). New, however, are more elaborate and colorful necklaces, like the pop culture-inspired styles from the enduring, Los Angeles-based luxury brand. Polished around the worldwhose cannabis leaf and cartoon character pendants add a touch of irreverence to its ball chain necklaces and bracelets. Beverly Hills, California-based designer Jacquie Aiche has created an enchanting collection of encrusted gemstone designs depicting desert scenes that look like paintings. She completed the pieces with her new line of watches designed in collaboration with Timexwhich debuted last week and is already sold out. The most luxurious pieces in the Mr Porters In America collection belong to New York jeweler Greg Yuna . His heavy gold link bracelets, long gold bead necklaces and dramatic Charmers white gold bracelet, which is filled with over 16 carats of blue sapphires in a mix of whimsical shapes, are a dazzling reminder that masculine style Contemporary American is masculine, bold, and refreshingly colorful. Above: Model with Umlaut necklace in gold and diamonds, $8,140; Greg Yuna Follow JCK on Instagram: @jckmagazine Follow JCK on Twitter: @jckmagazine Follow JCK on Facebook: @jckmagazine



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jckonline.com/editorial-article/mr-porters-in-america-campaign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos