All the fashion of the field





Melbourne Cup 2022: All the fashion on the pitch Melbourne Cup 2022: All the fashion on the pitch We’re sorry, this feature is currently unavailable. Have worked to restore it. Please try again later. Dismiss Jump to section navigationSkip to contentJump to footer 46 Pictures All the spring racing fashion from this year’s Melbourne Cup. November 1, 2022 3:22 p.m. 1/46 Delta Goodrem. Credit:Eddie Jim 2/46 Model Kiara Manning in headdress by Jettah and Till design, dress by Aje and shoes by Kat Maconie. Credit:Eddie Jim 3/46 Kate Waterhouse. Credit:Eddie Jim 4/46 Melbourne model Hannah Ware in Sandy Aslett’s headdress. Credit:Eddie Jim 5/46 Rebecca Judd. Credit:Getty Images 6/46 Nedd Brockman. Credit:Getty Images seven/46 Delta Goodrem. Credit:Getty Images 8/46 Ariarne Titmus and Cody Simpson. Credit:Getty Images 9/46 Melissa Leong. Credit:Getty Images ten/46 Nadia Fairfax. Credit:Getty Images 11/46 Russian Rozalia. Credit:Getty Images 12/46 Gai Waterhouse. Credit:Getty Images 13/46 A contestant in the Fashions on The Field Best Suited finals. Credit:Getty Images 14/46 A contestant in the Fashions on The Field Best Suited finals. Credit:Getty Images 15/46 A contestant in the Fashions on The Field Best Suited finals. Credit:Getty Images 16/46 A contestant in the Fashions on The Field Best Suited finals. Credit:Getty Images 17/46 Fashions on The Field Best Suited finalist Sherlon Garbo. Credit:Getty Images 18/46 Joel Parkinson, Fashions on The Field Best Suited finalist. Credit:Getty Images 19/46 Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo. Credit:Getty Images 20/46 Terry Biviano and Anthony Minichiello. Credit:Getty Images 21/46 Simone Holtznagel. Credit:Getty Images 22/46 Racing fans Hunt Cassidy and Caitlin Bosua. Credit:Chris Hopkins 23/46 Racing fans Kai Ronin James and Nino Elnour. Credit:Chris Hopkins 24/46 Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant. Credit:Getty Images 25/46 Racing fans Emily Cumming and Ava McGrath. Credit:Chris Hopkins 26/46 Brett Scotch and Suzanne Cormack. Credit:Justin McManus 27/46 Tara Rushton. Credit:Getty Images 28/46 A racing fan takes a selfie. Credit:Getty Images 29/46 Sir Alex Ferguson. Credit:Getty Images 30/46 Tegan Martin. Credit:Getty Images 31/46 Olivia Molly Rogers. Credit:Getty Images 32/46 Amy Pejkovic. Credit:Getty Images 33/46 Race fans pose for a photo. Credit:Getty Images 34/46 Race fans pose for a photo. Credit:Getty Images 35/46 Race fans pose for a photo. Credit:Getty Images 36/46 Race fans arrive at Flemington Racecourse. Credit:Getty Images 37/46 Race fans pose for a photo. Credit:Getty Images 38/46 Race fans pose for a photo. Credit:Getty Images 39/46 Tim Kano. Credit:Getty Images 40/46 Half Brereton. Credit:Getty Images 41/46 Christian Wilkins. Credit:Getty Images 42/46 Tayla Broad. Credit:Getty Images 43/46 Brooke Jowett. Credit:Getty Images 44/46 Caty Price. Credit:Getty Images 45/46 Natalie Hunter. Credit:Getty Images 46/46 Kieran Stott. Credit:Getty Images

