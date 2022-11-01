How do superheroes dress up for Halloween?

So every week, I post a topic here. You answer it on CSBG’s Twitter page (just write @csbg with your answer), our artists will each choose one of your suggestions and I will post their designs based on your suggestions here every week. Thus, each week you will have a new question and you will see the choices chosen the previous week.





To qualify, you must follow @csbg when replying – so go follow us then give your answer to the following question/challenge (all suggestions are due by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Monday).

Next week’s topic is…

In honor of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, team up as the new MCU Black Panther, Shuri, with other comic book characters, or face her against them.

Read on for the drawings that were made thanks to the last question/challenge!

In honor of Halloween, offer Halloween costumes for superheroes to wear during Trick or Treating (or go to a Halloween party)!

Enjoy!

I’ll put them in alphabetical order based on who made the suggestion (with one exception this time).

All copyrights and trademarks of the following characters are held by their respective owners.

Benjamin67223585 suggested

Marvel’s 1972 version of Dracula (from The Tomb of Dracula comic book series) dressed as Adam West’s Batman from the 1966 TV series.

Nick Perks is the artist of this one. here is his website.

BigMike20X6 suggested

Titans as The Addams Family

This drawing is by Rod Allen. here is his website.

BigMike20X6 suggested

Firestar and Starfire dress like each other

The art for this one is by Nick Butch (long, unseen, Nick!). His website is here.

Craig Joly suggested

Enchantress dressed as Marilyn Monroe

This drawing is also by Rod Allen. here is his website.

DanKelleyMusic suggested

Blade disguised as Dracula

This drawing is by David Winters. His website is here and his Instagram is here.

KeithAlanMorgan suggested

Power Girl being recognized in everything she wears.

Seni Oyewole made this drawing. here is his website.

leokearon suggested

Scarlet Witch as Zatanna

Nick Perks is also the artist of this one. here is his website.

melodramatic1 suggested

Excalibur on a Cross-Time Candy Caper with Nightcrawler as Wolverine, Captain Britain as Spider-Man, Kitty as Storm, Meggan as Captain Britain, and Rachel as Professor X.

This drawing is by Adam Star Ruvola. His website is here.

KeithAlanMorgan suggested

Nightwing, Starfire and Batgirl dressed as Archie, Veronica and Betty.

Seni Oyewole also made this drawing. here is his website.

sepinwall suggested

Wonder Man and Wonder Woman dress like each other

Nick Perks is also the artist of this one. here is his website.

werehawk1 suggested

Sandman as Beetlejuice

werehawk1 suggested

Hulk as Shrek

The art for this one is by Paul Shinn. His website is here.

Great job, everyone! Definitely all treats here, no tricks!

OK, folks, make some suggestions for next week!