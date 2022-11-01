Susanna Schrobsdorff writes the It’s not just you newsletter on Substack. Previously, she was editor-in-chief of Time magazine.
Fashion
Reviews | In dress coats, basic fashion trends, carried our collective angst
This year, looks range from a survivalist vibe reminiscent of the final scenes of a Mad Max movie to what can only be called emotional support clothing, i.e. pieces that look like they’re made marshmallows and the skins of thousands of stuffed animals. Society seems to have a fight-or-flight sartorial response to our collective angst.
The pandemic may be easing, but other existential stressors are accumulating at a breakneck pace. Droughts, hurricanes, soaring interest rates, political instability, it’s all looming. In September, a federal task force recommended anxiety screenings for American adults under 65 to respond to a critical need for mental health support.
No wonder fashion magazines tout clothes that sound like therapy: cocoon cardigans, flexible sole slides and this sewing choice falls: bathrobe coats that make it look like you’re wearing a belted duvet or maybe becoming your own bed, #robelife. Crocs is back with a line called the gentle slidemaybe for those who think their usual foam-resin shoes are stuck.
For those who are still trying, there is dopaminergic dressing, or intentionally wear mood-enhancing colors and shapes. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has teamed up with a holistic healer on luxury cashmere designed for your well-being, including $1,980 shirts with gemstone buttons that represent the seven chakras. The pair has share the brand’s unconventional origin story, which involves a dream of co-founders Sat Haris and Pitt saying he wanted more green cashmere and softness in his life. (Me too, Brad. Me too.)
On the other hand is a survivalist trend, or what a magazine called dress for the apocalypse. Think bomber jacketscargo pants, parachute pants, utility suits and lug sole boots the kind with massive steps that allow you to climb up a mudslide. It’s reminiscent of 90s grunge, with that implicit nihilism and alienation. And it’s perfect for cowering behind barricades in a slow-burning civil war. (Just kidding. Sort of.)
Then there are the hundreds of basic aesthetic flourishing on TikTok in which followers dress according to a subculture identity, such as clowncore (rainbow prints, makeup), dragon core (nature, mysticism), dark academia (sullen houndstooth), cottagecore (big sweaters), miscellaneous grandma is watching and weird girl mismatch.
The rise of -cores is a creative and fundamental fashion move. It may also be a sign that many of us would rather be in an alternate reality. And in one of these realities, there are no eyebrows. I thought it was just a Brooklyn thing, but 64-year-old Madonna has recently been photography without eyebrows.
Strange days. But like Elsa Schiaparelli, legendary Italian surrealist designer of the 1930s and 40s, said: In difficult times, fashion is always outrageous. #weird girl.
That explains why you might be in an airport, like I was recently, and see more than one adult wearing a bralette, some comical cargo shorts, and a huge purple fur slippers which look like they were designed by muppets. Or you might notice the headlines about fashionista Bella Hadid nailing the Adam Sandler look (basketball shorts, crinkle dad shirts).
No matter how often the apparel industry says it’s time to put our bras back on and buy separate pieces for dry cleaning only, we cling to our clogs, jumpsuits, and pandemic nap dresses. Sure, some women wear suits, but this season they’re gloriously oversized and candy-colored (#dopaminedressing). Meanwhile, men are opting for easier than usual with drawstring work pants that look professional, but, like the Wall Street Journal Put thethe pajama belt whispers.
To respond to the moment, online style consultants Stitch Fix have christened a new category of office wear Business comfort. It looks like an airplane seat, but it’s a nod to our contrarian mood.
Fashion houses are adapting by creating expensive versions of casual wear. If you can’t beat them, join them at a higher price. Thus, in a rupture of the space-time continuum, the two Dior and Manolo Blahnik (king of masochistic heels) makes shoes with Birkenstock, icon of the earthy and crispy ease of ugly shoes. There is also the rise of athletic, leading to the inexplicable tracksuit maxi dress. And for the rest of us, the confused masses yearning to be free, Victorias Secret, that purveyor of sexy, cartoonish women’s lingerie, has renamed itself with underwear of ordinary people who promise not to bring suffering to the suffragette.
History suggests that the pendulum will eventually return to more conformist and more binding looks. Women are generally not comfortable for too long; it makes people nervous. Just ask Rosie about the riveters who had to turn in their suits after WWII. But while a calmer fashion might mean the world is stabilizing, won’t all that #normcore be boring?
