Addison Rae wore a nude dress for Halloween and she looks toned in the photos





Instagram-Instagram addison rae attended a Halloween celebration over the weekend wearing a Kate Moss throwback outfit that put her sculpted body on full display.

In the photos she posted on IG, the 22-year-old poses in a barely visible lace dress and chic top hat.

Addison loves Pilates and she really likes toning her butt. Let’s be honest, Halloween is one of the best times of the year, so naturally, celebrities do well. From creepy and gory outfits to retro chic, there’s a costume for everyone. This time, a celebrity has taken it to the next level. Yeah,addison rae stepped out in a nude dress alongside someone who appears to be her boyfriend, Omer Fedi, but he’s wearing a creepy mask, so it’s hard to tell… Addison posted a big photo on Instagram of herself rocking the look which, by the way, is a throwback to Kate Moss and that’s it. The TikTok star worked a super lacy dress over thigh-high lace stockings and flowy sheer bottoms, showcasing her toned legs and abs in the process. Addison made sure to get front, side and back shots so you can see just how strong she is these days. The Blueprint, she wrote just in the caption. And people quickly lost it. ADDISON YOU NEED TO STOP KILLING SO HARD THIS YEAR, one person wrote. Halloween Queen!!!! says another. The fire emojis were also endless, as it’s Addison Rae dressed as Kate Moss. It’s not just Addison’s next-level Halloween look. She also shared a picture yesterday of herself drenched in blood as she worked abs and thighs outfit. Here is the proof : Of course, the 22-year-old trains a lot thanks to her dance routines and Pilates workouts. Just last week she dropped a now viral ICT Tac of herself breaking it down in a dance studio. While Addison can make this easy, it certainly takes serious cardio to hit all those moves. Addison didn’t say a ~ton~ about her workouts, but she shared a few snippets here and there, sharing her fitness routines with her loyal fans. In a video posted on instagram from Dogpound, a celebrity-favorite gym, Addison goes through a butt and leg workout like a champ. In the video, she crushes weighted leg lifts, before moving on to slams with ropes. The story continues After that, she does jumping ropes and doggy leg raises with ankle weights, as well as push-ups, leg circles, and leg kicks. Overall, Addison threw a workout it seemed to be all about lower body toning. You can probably follow from home if you want! Obviously Addison is big on work that booty. In 2020, she shared a six-minute workout with Kourtney Kardashians Poo which looked like a serious butt burner. It literally burns so badly but it feels so good, Addison says in the video, before going through 30 seconds of hydrants on each side, ass kicks and hydrant extensions. Happy Halloween! You crush it, Addison! You might also like

