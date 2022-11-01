Nicola Peltz Beckham denies allegations of ‘feud’ with Victoria Beckham over wedding dress | Ents & Arts News





Nicola Peltz Beckham has denied rumors of a “feud” between her and her stepmother Victoria Beckham. The 27-year-old American actress married the eldest son of the former Spice Girl brooklyn23, in Palm Beach in April at a ceremony the rumor would have cost millions. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Peltz Beckham said: “It’s not a quarrel! I keep seeing that word ‘feud, feud, feud’ everywhere. “I don’t know why they say quarrel. I mean, maybe they figured something out? And now they call it ‘quarrel’?” She added, “No family is perfect!” The daughter of Nelson Peltz, billionaire businessman and investor, Peltz Beckham said she was not paying attention to the noise surrounding the alleged dispute. If rumors were to be believed, her decision not to wear Victoria Beckham designed wedding dress was the source of the bad feeling. She chose not to a Valentino Couture dress. Addressing this in the newspaper interview, Peltz Beckham said: “I think it all started, and I’ve said it before, because I didn’t end up wearing Victoria’s wedding dress. “But the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn’s mom could do it for me! And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn’t end up wearing it.” Image:

The couple met at the Coachella Festival in California

She said that after some discussion about the dress on a “text channel”, Victoria Beckham called her mother and said she couldn’t make the dress because her “workshop couldn’t make the dress. on time”. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has previously called rumors of a feud “ridiculous”. Paying tribute to some of her husband’s other family members, Peltz Beckham called out her father David “a legend”, and her “sweetest” sister Harper, adding that she always wanted a little sister – she has an older sister and six brothers. She also said the couple hope to have a family in a few years: “We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven.” Image:

They shared this photo taken by Brooklyn’s sister, Harper Beckham, to announce their engagement. Photo: Instagram/brooklynbeckham

The actress is best known for her roles in the films The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction, as well as a recurring role on the television series Bates Motel. She also wrote, directed and starred in her own film, Lola James, which has yet to be released. She will next star in the television series Welcome to Chippendales, playing Dorothy Stratten, a Playboy Playmate who was murdered at the age of 20. The Disney+ series about the founder of Chippendales, the international male stripper franchise, will air in January next year.

