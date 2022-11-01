Fashion
Gucci’s Exquisite New Campaign Celebrates the Work of Stanley Kubricks
Gucci’s new Exquisite campaign is where two worlds collide.
Fashion and cinema have always been intimately linked. No one understands this better than Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.
For all fans of horror, thriller and fashion, the Italian luxury fashion house offers the crossover compilation of our dreams with its haunting new campaign – The Exquisite Gucci.
Paying homage to the art form of cinema, Gucci deconstructs iconic scenes from cult classics from 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) to The Shining (1980) – rearranging and blurring them into a stream of conscience that paints grim stories while showcasing the best of home. tailoring, tailored in such a way as to unify the garment to the culture.
“I have always been charmed by the cinema. For its power to tell stories that can probe the human adventure and its excesses. For its visionary power to dig into reality, making it dizzyingly imaginative and questionable. Such a careful look at the human, after all, is so close to me,” says Alessandro Michele in a press release.
“I could never imagine clothes so cut off from the history and life of the person wearing them. If you ask me, a garment is not, and never will be, just a piece of fabric. is rather the means by which we can unveil who we really decide to be, it is the way we shape our desires and the ultimate meaning of our stay.That is why I have always imagined my collections as films capable to convey a cinematography of the present: around twenty stories, eclectic and dissonant, which can sanctify the human being and his metamorphic capacity”, he adds.
The nearly 90-second Gucci Exquisite video, filmed by Mert and Marcus, perfectly captures Kubrick’s cinematic genius and blends it with Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s passion for clothing.
Even the models in the campaign have been carefully selected to look the most like the actors in the films.
Although this is a fashion campaign, Michele approaches much of her work with the same attitude, which is to explore life and what it means to be alive.
Mixing high and low, turning to art and philosophy to inform his practice and creative vision, and of course, making impressive homages to film—sMuch of this has always been tied to the legacy of Gucci’s creative director, with each campaign offering a fresh perspective on how he sees the world.
However, this recent collectible film is perhaps one of Gucci’s most inventive campaigns of 2022, the visual captures glimmers of 1970s eccentricity as it recreates The Shining, while the suspense and thrill are encouraged by its ode to A Clockwork Orange.
Appealing yet terrifying, Alessandro Michele transparently demonstrates how Gucci, much like the film, remains a constant throughout life and history.
CREDITS:
Creative Director: Alessandro Michele
Artistic director: Christopher Simmonds
Photographers & Directors: Mert and Marcus
To put on makeup: Thomas De Kluyver
Hair: Paul Hanon
“With thanks to the University of the Arts, London, home of the Stanley Kubrick Archive, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and the Stanley Kubrick Film Archive.”
2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, BARRY LYNDON, EYES WIDE CLOSED, THE BRILLIANT and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22)
“Replicas of the original costume designs curated by Milena Canonero and Charlotte Walter”.
|
