



By Kristine Pascual, November 1, 2022 Now that more students are back on campus, it’s fun to see what the students are wearing. Of stylebad weather, to comfort, these students had a lot to say about their thought processes about what goes into an outfit. The Poly Post asked students on campus about their outfits and what they think complements an outfit, where they find fashion inspiration and what they believe to be the most important part of an outfit Carly Peepgrass |FWell sscience student It’s my dad’s Pink Floyd shirt, and I’ve had it for a long time, and obviously you can see she’s taken advantage of it. My pants are RVCA. I take some (inspiration) of many people, I don’t really have one. Evan Romero |aclothes mmerchandising & mmanagement. So most of my outfits are a bit thrifty or off the shelf except for this BB belt, money wasted but I don’t regret it. I think my biggest fashion inspiration comes from Tyler the Creator to Evan Mock. Natalie Gonzales | English eeducation student I would describe my style as minimalist, sometimes academic, dark colors and gothic, it depends. Brandon Spiker |eelectromechanical eengineering student I wear a lot of jorts, I like oversized hoodies and t-shirts. I go for dark colors, something a little edgy, Y2K or 90s. Jazz Laval |kinesiology student I usually just think of color combinations that would look great together and then accessorize them. Jasmine Arrojo |bbiology student I shop at thrift stores, but I go to the mall and can’t justify those prices for clothes that all look the same. The most important part of an outfit is finding some kind of piece to incorporate that gives you confidence. Keely Roy |aclothes mmerchandising and mmanagement student (My style) definitely changes every day. It’s happening what I feel is going to bring me joy that day. I mostly save my clothes, I like going to Goodwill outlets because I like bargains and I try to buy slower fashion brands that are more sustainable. Ryan Fog |vscommunication student I go with something that matches, I usually like earthy colors so I tend to go with green or blue. I want to go for bold colors, I like to mix my style too, vintage or skater style. Image courtesy of Hannah Morgan

