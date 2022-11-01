Nicki Minaj dresses up as cheeky Cinderella for Halloween – Billboard

She has a princess face, a killer body, a samurai spirit. Nicki Minaj opened up about her Disney princess fantasy in a new social media post on Monday (October 31).

For Halloween, the rapper decided to dress up as haute couture Cinderella… or Chunderella, depending on her fairy tale retelling of a legend. “And when she heard the whispers…Chunderella snickered,” she wrote. “The ugly/evil stepsisters had EVERY RIGHT to bicker (through their blisters!) After all, deep down…they knew…they would never fit into the glass slippers…THE END.

In the slideshow, Minaj poses in a blonde wig, tiara, and an architectural version of Cinderella’s classic blue dress. However, the Harajuku Barbie proved once she turned around that her version of the princess was quite the “Super Freaky Girl,” with two rather NSFW cutouts carved into the back of the dress.

Earlier this month, Nicki teamed up with NBA YoungBoy for their new collaboration “I Admit,” which features on the latter’s brand new album. Mom, I have a family.

Meanwhile, she also clashed with the Recording Academy over ‘Super Freaky Girl’ being moved from the rap category to the pop category to vote in the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards – that is, when ‘She hasn’t been busy feuding with Latto on Twitter over whether her own “Big Energy (Live)” should (or shouldn’t) face the same categorization at the awards show.

In other awards news, Minaj recently picked up five MTV EMA nominations, including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video (both for “Super Freaky Girl”), Best Hip-Hop and Most big fans.

Take a look at Nicki as “Chunderella” below.