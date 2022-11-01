Connect with us

Cincinnati Bengals rookies dress up for Halloween ahead of Monday Night Football game with the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND— Bengals rookies dressed up for Halloween on Sunday as the team traveled from Cincinnati to Cleveland for their Monday Night Football game against the Browns.

From Cordell Volson to Cam Taylor-Britt, the rookies had great suits. Cal Adomitis is likely to win best dressed, after successfully portraying Zach Galifianakis’ character Alan in ‘The Hangover’.

Check out some of their costumes below.

