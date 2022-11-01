Changing the Fashion Narrative “Rethinking Aspiration in a World of Overconsumption”





When: November 23, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CET Registration:https://bit.ly/FashionNarrative In less than a decade, Black Friday has become a global event, inciting overconsumption and impacting the environment. But there is also a growing movement to boycott Black Friday, with many brands refusing to participate in discounts. The main question is: How can consumers’ passion for a fashion bargain be harnessed for a sustainable future? This event will highlight that consumer change is where the greatest need and opportunity for sustainability lies. It will feature speakers from the forces that influence consumption and shape aspirations, highlighting areas of hope and defining where we should focus our efforts. The event will explore: What is causing the increase in unsustainable consumption of textiles?

What are the priority evidence-based fashion solutions for the planet in the face of overconsumption?

What flagship actions are underway and can be scaled up to achieve sustainable consumption?

How can we reinvent ambitious new visions for a (sustainable) fashion future and communicate them? For who? This event is aimed at all actors involved in the textile value chain; policymakers, the private sector (including SMEs), civil society, technical organizations and interested individuals. The webinar is relevant for anyone communicating about sustainable fashion with the consumer audience. This includes agencies, fashion and news media, image makers, digital platforms, influencers and educators, from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to multinational corporations all over the world. Why is fashion essential to a sustainable future? The textile and fashion industries are important globally, providing economic growth, jobs, income and products essential to human well-being. Yet fashion is also at the heart of human aspirations; what brands share influences what and how much we consume. The world is producing and consuming more textiles than ever before, and low reuse and recycling rates also mean more waste. The shift to circular business models is key to ensuring industry sustainability and requires holistic approaches that ensure a just transition with entirely new visions and radically different ways of doing business. UNEP Fashion and Textile Value Chain Strategy The UNEP strategy highlights the imperative for the fashion sector and the wider textile value chain to radically and rapidly transform to become circular, including reducing impacts on consumption and production while increasing utility taken from each product. UNEP’s upcoming Sustainable Fashion Playbook sheds light on the role of consumer-facing storytellers and the power to change the narrative to build demand for a positive fashion future. It focuses on leadership with science, changing behaviors and practices, reinventing values, and driving advocacy. This event will bring these strategies to life. Organizers:

