The bride stops the whole ceremony when she forgets part of her wedding dress
Things started off a bit rough for a bride on her wedding day.
Becky Jefferies had just walked down the aisle in Greece for her long-awaited ceremony when she had a sudden revelation: part of her wedding dress was missing.
The two-piece dress had a removable skirt meant to be removed for the reception that was never worn to begin with, she realized.
The wedding day itself was eventful, Jefferies told Fox News Digital. She realized once she walked down the aisle that the skirt of her wedding dress was missing.
“As soon as I found myself after walking down the aisle greeting my husband and calming down, I suddenly realized that I never put the overskirt on,” she said.
She added, “And then it hit me like a ton of bricks.”
Jefferies said his mind was racing. She said she felt like she was going to collapse at the altar.
The bride-to-be had been looking forward to this day for more than two years.
She and her fiancé, Sherif Fayed, legally married in late 2019 and married in June 2020.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the couple repeatedly postponed their wedding.
Eventually, they settled on the date of September 2021 in Spata, Greece, outside of Athens.
After trying to point out to her friends that the skirt was missing and realizing that those friends weren’t good lip readers, she decided she had to call the ceremony off.
“Not getting the rest of the dress was never an option,” she said.
Jefferies waited quite a while during the ceremony to break in and grab the officiant’s microphone.
“Our dear friend Amer, the celebrant, had put so much effort and practice into the speech that there was not a moment’s pause until it was time for our vows,” said she declared.
Although she didn’t remember anything he said, Jefferies knew it was time to say something.
“Um, pause for a moment. I just realized when I got to the end of the aisle that I’m missing half of my dress…Maybe I could put it on now?” she told her guests at this moment.
The bride spent the next two minutes trying to make light of the situation as her wedding planner went to grab the skirt.
A few minutes later, the wedding planner walked down the aisle with the rest of the bride’s wedding dress.
The ironic part?
Jefferies told the crowd that she had dreamed this exact situation had happened a few days earlier.
“Once we resumed the ceremony, everything was in working order and I was finally able to relax,” she said of her big day.
Jefferies said her husband just laughed and shook his head.
After putting on the rest of their robes, the couple completed the ceremony and were pronounced husband and wife.
“Everyone said afterwards that it was the most memorable wedding they had ever been to, which was a relief,” the bride told Fox News Digital.
“They all told us it was such an icebreaker in what is usually a very nerve-wracking time with a lot of strong emotions at play.”
