Throughout September, the fashion industry filled the catwalks of New York, London, Milan and Paris with a series of shows marking the season.

The spring and summer 2023 showcases marked the first time in two years that many designers were able to show their work in person at the world’s four major fashion hubs. The season’s collections revolved around diverse and genderless designs. Attendees saw models walking in unisex clothing that challenged social gender stereotypes and signaled a future shift in mainstream fashion. Browsing through each week of fashion month gives a closer look at the fashion world for years to come.

New York Fashion Week kicked off the month of shows with a star-studded start. Rapper Lil Nas X made his debut on the track at Coachpresentation and Fendi also came to New York for this season. Emulating professionalism, other houses like The Quan Smith focused on utilitarian codes of everything and nothing inspired by the pandemic.

Across the ocean in London, designer Outcast Farzaneh celebrated his Iranian heritage in his presentation. Her collection featured geometric textures and even clothing swatches from her grandmother’s bathroom curtains. Masculine trends borrowed from traditionally feminine pieces with laced patterns, floral patterns and even long skirts, which were central to Stefan Cookes collection. Pam Hoggdesigner and musician, provided a accessible ready-to-wear collection with vibrant silhouettes. Rixo emphasized environmental and labor ethics, promising that the house used small suppliers rather than mass production methods to create its spring collection. Edeline Lee continued this thread of culture-conscious collections with its nods to female power in mythology in recycled fabrics.

During the third week of fashion month, Milan turned to bright and eccentric designs. Historically, Milan has tended to fall in the shadow of the other three cities, as they only host 70 shows during fashion week compared to 300 in London. But this year, rebellious design trends have shaken up the reputation of the city’s fashion week.

Gaetano Pesce, Italian designer and architect for Bottega Venetaspoke about his work for the house saying: This space is a tribute to diversity.

Designed by Pescé 400 unique resin chairs by the hand. Each chair had quirky and unique elements, like smiley faces and bottles. He wanted to emphasize the value of manual labor, making a statement against machines and artificial intelligence in art and criticizing the standardization of designs. Bottega invited the public to the show to combat the elitist environment of fashion month. More 3,000 non-professional guests came to the presentation in a monumental moment. Moncler celebrated its 70th anniversary with all of its 18,000 attendees dressed in white Moncler jackets. Many designers across Milan have used metals and revisited trends from the early 2000s to revive them and bring them back into current styles.

To end the month, model Bella Hadid took over Paris Fashion Week. Hadid walked on the Covered runway barely dressed in a white spray dress that merged science and fashion. Manel Torres, the creator of the Fabrican spray technology, and two other scientists sprayed a liquid on Hadid that almost instantly transformed into a wearable, walkable dress. The show seemed to take after the 1999 Alexander McQueen show in which the robotic arms spray painted the Shalom Harlows model.

During this time, at Balenciaga, creative director Demna Gvasalia focused on dystopian themes. He used a dreary mudscape to illustrate the constraints of being in a box of identities and ideas, and Kanye West who made securities when he presented a White Lives Matter shirt at his own show at Paris Fashion Week, he opened the Balenciagas show with an all-black militant look.

Dear closed Balmain with his hit song Strong Enough. In a Tweeter, Cher wrote, jumping on the track made me think of a woman. She encouraged everyone to do their best and strut around with confidence.

Fashion month has given the industry a lot to talk about. Many designers used the stage to showcase their core beliefs and whether that meant celebrating diversity or divisiveness was up to the individual creative director. One thing is clear: the last four Fashion Weeks have shown that ethical conditions and sustainability in the production of these commented creations are becoming a priority. After two years relatively out of service, designers around the world are looking to the future of fashion.