Fashion
Kardo wants to make the fashion industry fairer for everyone
There is no getting around it: the fashion industry is sadly exploitative. People all over the world are being exploited and pushed into numbers they can’t leave. In Shein factories, for example, a recent UK Channel 4 survey revealed, the conditions are odious. At Shein factories, some workers are paid around four cents per finished garment or a monthly rate of around $500 (if a high-yield worker). And rarely, the survey also found, does anyone have a day off – most get one a month, if at all.
In the fashion industry, brands act as intermediaries between their consumers and those who actually make the products, unless the brand is small enough for the owner to make and sell the items. Behind the scenes, however, brands are entangled in the operating systems of the apparel industry. But they can be opponents and FearRikki Kher knows it. A Londoner who moved to India in 2004, he put down roots in New Delhi. It felt eerily like home, even from the first visit – so he stayed and worked to build something different.
Since then, he has devoted his professional life to the country and its craftsmen. “I didn’t know how long I was going to stay, but India pulls you in and it’s very hard to let go,” he says. Today, traditionally Indian colors and techniques are at the heart of her brand. “The brand is all about India. Indian textile craftsmanship, artisans and the centuries of textile heritage that India offers. The brand is based in India, we manufacture everything in our own workshop here and ship to all our customers here.”
However, Kher is not content to capitalize on local talent. With Kardo, he invests in it, creating a “circular ‘sustainable’ system where everyone is supported, promoted and financially independent.” He quotes enduringly, which implies that his definition of the word is different from others.
“We don’t use the word sustainable,” he explains. Sustainability measures taken these days are meant to fuel marketing campaigns, not to bring about real change. Instead, he wants his brand to take a slower, more mutually beneficial path where he can control the brand’s impact on others and the planet. “We are aware of our environmental footprint and try to have as little impact on the environment as possible. This way we may be ahead of some brands.”
Rather than incurring shareholder returns, Kher focuses on being a messenger or conduit for these ancient techniques – and the greatest supporter of these makers’ burgeoning businesses. “Our commitment is to ensure that wherever we produce textiles or crafts, the craft community that produces it is supported financially, emotionally and given credit for the work,” he says.
Inside each garment, a small tag tells you who cut, sewed and finished each piece. More than “receipts,” as online terminals say, these beacons tell a story.
“The textile that makes up the piece has been touched and processed by so many creative hands,” he says. “The piece is sewn by a tailor who invests in the whole piece, not just a collar or a sleeve. He owns the piece until it’s finished.”
Kher trusts each tailor to take responsibility for the final product. When they do, he says, the results are far superior. They are proud of the work they have done and they know they will be compensated fairly. By being the main point of contact instead of a cog in an assembly line, they can be paid more for the work.
“When a tailor makes the piece from start to finish, the quality is like the first sample, not rushed but thoughtful,” he says. Even the untrained eye could spot the differences between a Kardo garment and something mass-produced and machine-made, he implies. “Each room has a soul.”
