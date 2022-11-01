Fashion
The Floerns dress is an unbeatable choice for your Thanksgiving outfit
Dressing up for Thanksgiving can be a bit of a hassle. There are so many things to consider. you know you want it be at your best, as you’ll likely see some family and friends you haven’t seen in a long time, and photos will almost certainly be taken. At the very least, your BeReal notification might go off, so you’ll need to be camera ready!
But with holidays like Thanksgiving, comfort is key. Honestly, sweatpants would be great if you ignored all the other factors. That’s why we recommend that you start looking for your thanksgiving outfit early so you can find pieces that fit the holidays, give you confidence, and don’t get in the way during turkey time. For Wethis dress is it!
Get the Floerns High Neck Floral Print Ruffled Mini Dress for only $39 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 31, 2022, but are subject to change.
This cute mini dress comes in a lovely shade of brown with white floral print all over, definitely giving off the Thanksgiving vibes we’ve been looking for. It also exists in other colors, but we wanted to highlight this one! We know mini dresses don’t always look the most comfortable, but this one truly offers the best of both worlds.
This dress has a generally fluid cut, not clinging to the body except at the waist, which is elasticated with a drawstring for incredible elasticity. This spacious and expandable design will be perfect when it’s time to come back for the third and fourth servings. Sweet potato stuffing and casserole doesn’t come every day!
In fact, we love that this long-sleeved dress is also shorter because it can be really easy to overheat at large family gatherings, especially when the ovens are on all day!
Let’s not forget the little details in this dress that elevate it above all the rest, like the faux gathered collar with its lace trim. It’s also gathered at the cuffs, leading to ruffled cuffs for a polished take on bell sleeves. The hem of the skirt is also ruffled!
Whether you match this dress with low heels, leather ankle boots or a classic pair of UGGs, we know you’ll be grateful to have it. This is an idea for when everyone goes around the table and says what they are grateful for!
Not your style? Buy more Floerns here and discover more dresses here! Don’t forget to check all Amazon Daily Deals for other great finds!
