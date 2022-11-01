Chinese fashion retailer Shein to open permanent ‘event space’ in Tokyo





TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Chinese fashion retailer Shein will open its first permanent premises in Tokyo this month, the company said on Tuesday. aiming to strengthen its online brand with a physical presence. Open from Nov. 13 on Cat Street in the Harajuku fashion district, it will be the company’s first physical event space globally, a spokesperson for Shein told Reuters. Shoppers will be able to browse clothes at the storefront and scan QR codes that will allow them to make purchases online. The space can be modified to accommodate fashion shows and designer events as needed, the spokesperson said. The Chinese retailer operated pop-up stores in Japan earlier this year and in October opened a temporary location in the western metropolis of Osaka. Launched in 2008, Shein produces clothes in China to sell online in the United States – its biggest market – in Europe and Asia but it does not sell in its home market. In February, the company shelved plans for a U.S. market listing, Reuters reported. Read more Reporting by Rocky Swift and Chen Lin. Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jane Merriman Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

