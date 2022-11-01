Bengtsson ends October strong as Tarleton Mens Golf completes fall slate





WACO, Texas It was a memorable October for Max Bengtsson, part of a memorable fall for the Tarleton men’s golf team. To cap off the Texans’ pre-holiday season, ironically it’s Halloween, Bengtsson led the Tarleton group of five in Monday’s one-day 36-hole tournament in Waco, Texas, dubbed the Bear Brawl, hosted by Baylor in Ridgewood Country. Club. Bengtsson and Jack Anderson both finished in the top 15, with Bengtsson taking tied 11th at +5 (72-73). Anderson was just a shot behind him at +6 (76-70), good for tied for 13th. It was the same five entrants for Tarleton for the third consecutive event, with Cristobal Sepulveda shooting +10 (74-76) to take tied 25th, Masen Ward taking 37th to +14 (75-79) and Bladen Samaniego finishing 41st at +17 (78-79). As a team, Tarleton ranked seventh at +35. In all four fall tournaments of the Texans’ first season in nearly 30 years, they finished in the top seven of each as a unit. It was the third tournament in a row that Bengtsson represented the purple and white as top scorer, finishing in the top 16 in every event. Overall in October, the freshman averaged a tied score of +0.9 in his eight rounds of NCAA Division I competition, an average raw score of 72.0. His first round of 72 was the fifth time he had shot 72 or better this season, putting him in sixth place at the start of Round 2. By the second and final round, he was even at 11. Anderson finished his fall campaign with Tarleton’s best individual round of the day, an even-par round on the 6,641-yard Par 70 course. He had four birdies and four bogeys in the round, going -2 over his final seven holes to gain 12 spots round after round to crack the top-15. Tarleton had 107 pars as a team, the second most in the tournament and only one shy of leader Oral Roberts. Barely two tournaments ago, Tarleton had the most starts in that one by 10. It was Tarleton’s last scheduled tournament for a period of over two months. The Texans will then kick off a seven-tournament spring campaign on Feb. 10 in St. George, Utah at the Pat Hicks Invitational.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tarletonsports.com/news/2022/10/31/mens-golf-bengtsson-caps-off-strong-october-as-tarleton-mens-golf-finishes-fall-slate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos