Metallic Inc’s fashion fund is leveling the playing field





Let’s play a fantasy fashion-school league game. You might want your team to include Martine Rose, Mowalola, and Saul Nash. Maybe Supremes Tremaine Emory, Ambush and Diors Yoon Ahn and Casablancas Charaf Tajer? How about superstylists Carlos Nazario, lb Kamara and Jeanie Annan-Lewin? This, of course, is not a dream team, this is the first Metallic Fund. Created by Alex Sossah and Grace Ladojas Metallic Inc. (a global cultural studio that seeks to connect the dots between music, culture and brands), the London-based fund gave six aspiring designers access to some of the most gifted people in the world. Game. The fund has a focused mission: to support underrepresented creatives, elevate their ideas, and fight inequality in the creative industries. Think of it as fashion’s answer to a Silicon Valley incubator. Founder Alex Sossah (left) and Randa Kherba (right) with Metallic Inc. studio assistant Jack Dempsey. On Jack: shirt, 315, Am I. Vest, price on request, No. 21. Shorts, 1200, Paul Smith. Jacks own shoes. Hayley Louisa Brown Metallic was born out of the grind and frustrations of Sossah. He started out as an agent for musical artists, building a killer contact list along the way. While working at the Parisian magazine BUNDLE, he organized parties and became a point of contact for creative people wishing to discover the sexiest underbelly of Paris. The likes of Virgil Abloh, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Frank Ocean have all chosen him as their tour guide. He eventually started working for Nike as a proto-influencer manager before the term became widely used. After working with agencies that he felt had no real understanding of black culture, youth culture, Sossah expressed his frustration to Ladoja, who worked as a music director, photographer, filmmaker and brand consultant. The duo formed Metallic Inc in 2015 and quickly worked on projects for Levis, Skepta and Supreme, and launched their Homecoming festival in Lagos. There is a direct line to all their projects. It’s about working with our family, bringing in a new generation, having them work with the OGs, and finding a way to give back. Then when they start to grow and be more forward-thinking, you evolve and grow with your community, Sossah says. We are diverse by definition. We don’t think about it too much, we just do it. We’ve always done it and then you have all these people talking about it. But they never did. Like the cultural studio, the Metallic Fund was a response of sorts: disillusionment with the lack of action during the 2020 George Floyd uprising. So many people were making so many statements, Sossah says. Were a black owned business. Our team is super diverse, like 50-50 men and women. I’m gay. In the team, there were probably 60% people from ethnic minorities. We are diverse by definition. We don’t think about it too much, we do it. We work in West Africa. We work with local black communities in Tottenham. We’ve always done it and then you have all these people talking about it. But they never did.

