Baublebar launches Minibar in response to growing demand for children’s fashion

Kardashian Approved Jewelry brand Baublebar launches its first foray into children’s jewelry on Tuesday, under the name Minibar.

Baublebar CEO and co-founder Amy Jain said the inspiration for the line came from her own daughters. The two young Jain children have been exposed to all facets of the jewelry-making process since the business pulled away amid the pandemic. They began to give feedback on the samples Jain received at home, leading to other Baublebar employees polling their own children for ideas, all of which coalesced into Minibar.

There are eight or nine kids in the company that make up this team of mini designers, Jain said. We made samples for all the kids, sent them home and watched them open the boxes and try everything. Anything that didn’t make them scream [with excitement] was cut [from the line].

Baublebar has been around for 12 years and Jain said many of his customers have grown up with the brand. Many of those who started shopping at Baublebar as teenagers now have children or nephews and nieces. The Minibar line will be targeted towards these existing customers, and each Minibar piece will be gift-wrapped.

Minibar prices were intentionally kept low, between $10 and $30 per piece, compared to $50 and $150 for the adult line. Although initially sold online only, Jain said Minibar will eventually make its way to some of Baublebars wholesale partners, the brand is waiting to announce those retailers until early 2023. Currently, Baublebar has over 7,500 outlets distribution, ranging from Bloomingdales to Dallas Cowboys clothing stores.

Were thinking less about revenue goals and more about customer behavior goals, Jain said. We want Minibar to be an easy place for someone to add something small to their cart. Our biggest vision is to make Baublebar a multi-generational brand where you can go with your mother and daughter.

While the popularity of high-end children’s fashion is well known, children’s jewelry and accessories are relatively recent trends. Besides the minibar, there is super smallthe children’s jewelry and accessories brand launched by former Elle magazine accessories director Maria Dueas Jacobs in 2019.

Overall, the children’s fashion market grew faster than men’s and women’s fashion Last year. This year, the total worldwide turnover of children’s fashion is already north of $230 billion, and it is expected to increase by 10% next year. On the clothing side, Missoni RELAUNCH its children’s clothing line over the summer and Saks Fifth Avenue added more than 60 children’s brands to its shelves last year.

Sylvana Durrett, co-founder of children’s fashion boutique Maisonette, told Glossy last year that she expects interest in children’s fashion to continue to grow.

Basically, every major fashion brand is now releasing a line for kids, and the industry continues to grow, especially if you look at places like Farfetch. [where kid’s fashion grew 57% last year], she says, adding that stylish adults want their kids to look as chic as they do. “Your family becomes your brand online, and that’s a big part of the driving force.