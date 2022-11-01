In Defense of the Shirt (and Other Pervasive Fashion Statements)

Sometimes you happen to look up and notice that everyone is wearing the same uniform.

Vineeta Sawkar was rocked by this epiphany after stepping out of her hair salon in 50e and France.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Am I the only woman not wearing a shirt?’ ” she tells me.

What is a shirt, you ask? Dear reader, it is derived from the words “shirt” and “jacket”, but you can also think of it as what happens when a Flannel and a Snuggie have a baby.

Comfortable and shapely outerwear has been in fashion for at least two fall seasons, and the options are endless. Plaid jackets, denim jackets, Sherpa jackets, fleece jackets, boyfriend jackets, vegan leather jackets. In this age of comfort or death, they clog the shelves of every store, from Nordström at Old navigationy as well as my social media feed.

“I get sucked in by these Instagram videos that show off the latest fashions. I follow different stores, so I know shacks are all the rage,” says Sawkar, WCCO radio host and veteran Twin Cities journalist. “But they are everywhere.”

If you’re not part of a select demographic for whom the shirt has become a topic of conversation, I can see how odd that would seem on the outside. I had the same reaction after seeing my friends post pictures of their teenage daughters wearing all the cropped, shortest dresses for homecoming this fall. How do these girls sit? Aren’t they cold? When there are so many styles, cuts, and lengths to choose from, why do they all want to look the same?

In one photo, about 20 girls stood in a row with their arms tied to each other. Long beach waves parted in the middle, with the Instaworthy head tilt, they all flaunted their youthfulness. Colors or fabric varied, but it was the identical dress, cut and pasted.

Before the prom, a friend of mine tried to talk her daughter out of buying a tiny dress, but she protested: Mom, that’s what all the girls wear. The child went ahead with the dress and her mother continued to walk behind her to pull her down.

The illusion of unbridled personal choice in our attire reminds me of that epic monologue in “The Devil Wears Prada” where Anna Wintour-like character Meryl Streep embarks on a blistering dismantling of her new assistant, played by Anne Hathaway, who wears a frumpy blue sweater that at first glance seems unrelated to Big Fashion’s forces. Streep informs Hathaway that the sweater isn’t just any shade of blue, but cerulean.

“You also blithely ignore that in 2002, Oscar de la Renta made a collection of cerulean dresses, and then I think it was Yves Saint Laurent, wasn’t it, who showed cerulean military jackets. . .. And then cerulean quickly appeared in the collections of eight different designers, then it leaked into department stores, then spilled into a tragic Casual Corner where you undoubtedly fished it out of a trash can.

“That blue represents millions of dollars of countless jobs,” adds Streep, “and it’s quite comical to think that you’ve made a choice that exempts you from the fashion industry, when in fact, you wear a sweater that has been selected for you by the people in this room.”

My jacket, me

Do I look good in my jacket? Not particularly. It’s a cream and baby blue throw, with oversized buttons, probably made for someone who was taller and had a longer neck. My husband says it gets old and swears his late grandmother Audrey had the exact same coat. He offers this review despite the fact that his fall wardrobe staple is puffy work flannel, his beloved man.

Sawkar says so many women wearing shirts on the street look fabulous, just like models in a catalog.

“I tried them on and I look like a lumberjack,” she laments.

Maybe she’s onto something. The aesthetic definitely carries Paul Bunyan’s girlfriend vibe, and that might explain its regional appeal. Minnesota ranks third in the nation for Google searches for “shacket,” after only North Dakota and South Dakota, as my colleague and data visualization expert CJ Sinner discovered.

Watch the trendlines and you’ll see searches peak during the fall months, like the Space Tower at the State Fair. I’m sure people in the Upper Midwest, so relieved by the end of sauna-like summers, are urgently buying fall jackets knowing we only have a two-week window to be cute. By the end of November, we’ll be slipping into those ugly black sleeping bags that will soon be encrusted with road salt from our car doors.

Sawkar says she’s not inclined to buy a shirt anytime soon. I’d give this trend another year before it goes down the drain as cold-weather residents realize that shirts are impractical closet pigs. The shirt will be derided as the subject of memes about how in the early 2020s we tried so hard to appear outdoorsy and chic, and ended up looking like ourselves.

But until then, I’m still wearing mine. With the fear of winter looming, we strive to hack it.