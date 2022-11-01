Fashion
In Defense of the Shirt (and Other Pervasive Fashion Statements)
Sometimes you happen to look up and notice that everyone is wearing the same uniform.
Vineeta Sawkar was rocked by this epiphany after stepping out of her hair salon in 50e and France.
“I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Am I the only woman not wearing a shirt?’ ” she tells me.
What is a shirt, you ask? Dear reader, it is derived from the words “shirt” and “jacket”, but you can also think of it as what happens when a Flannel and a Snuggie have a baby.
Comfortable and shapely outerwear has been in fashion for at least two fall seasons, and the options are endless. Plaid jackets, denim jackets, Sherpa jackets, fleece jackets, boyfriend jackets, vegan leather jackets. In this age of comfort or death, they clog the shelves of every store, from Nordström at Old navigationy as well as my social media feed.
“I get sucked in by these Instagram videos that show off the latest fashions. I follow different stores, so I know shacks are all the rage,” says Sawkar, WCCO radio host and veteran Twin Cities journalist. “But they are everywhere.”
If you’re not part of a select demographic for whom the shirt has become a topic of conversation, I can see how odd that would seem on the outside. I had the same reaction after seeing my friends post pictures of their teenage daughters wearing all the cropped, shortest dresses for homecoming this fall. How do these girls sit? Aren’t they cold? When there are so many styles, cuts, and lengths to choose from, why do they all want to look the same?
In one photo, about 20 girls stood in a row with their arms tied to each other. Long beach waves parted in the middle, with the Instaworthy head tilt, they all flaunted their youthfulness. Colors or fabric varied, but it was the identical dress, cut and pasted.
Before the prom, a friend of mine tried to talk her daughter out of buying a tiny dress, but she protested: Mom, that’s what all the girls wear. The child went ahead with the dress and her mother continued to walk behind her to pull her down.
The illusion of unbridled personal choice in our attire reminds me of that epic monologue in “The Devil Wears Prada” where Anna Wintour-like character Meryl Streep embarks on a blistering dismantling of her new assistant, played by Anne Hathaway, who wears a frumpy blue sweater that at first glance seems unrelated to Big Fashion’s forces. Streep informs Hathaway that the sweater isn’t just any shade of blue, but cerulean.
“You also blithely ignore that in 2002, Oscar de la Renta made a collection of cerulean dresses, and then I think it was Yves Saint Laurent, wasn’t it, who showed cerulean military jackets. . .. And then cerulean quickly appeared in the collections of eight different designers, then it leaked into department stores, then spilled into a tragic Casual Corner where you undoubtedly fished it out of a trash can.
“That blue represents millions of dollars of countless jobs,” adds Streep, “and it’s quite comical to think that you’ve made a choice that exempts you from the fashion industry, when in fact, you wear a sweater that has been selected for you by the people in this room.”
My jacket, me
Do I look good in my jacket? Not particularly. It’s a cream and baby blue throw, with oversized buttons, probably made for someone who was taller and had a longer neck. My husband says it gets old and swears his late grandmother Audrey had the exact same coat. He offers this review despite the fact that his fall wardrobe staple is puffy work flannel, his beloved man.
Sawkar says so many women wearing shirts on the street look fabulous, just like models in a catalog.
“I tried them on and I look like a lumberjack,” she laments.
Maybe she’s onto something. The aesthetic definitely carries Paul Bunyan’s girlfriend vibe, and that might explain its regional appeal. Minnesota ranks third in the nation for Google searches for “shacket,” after only North Dakota and South Dakota, as my colleague and data visualization expert CJ Sinner discovered.
Watch the trendlines and you’ll see searches peak during the fall months, like the Space Tower at the State Fair. I’m sure people in the Upper Midwest, so relieved by the end of sauna-like summers, are urgently buying fall jackets knowing we only have a two-week window to be cute. By the end of November, we’ll be slipping into those ugly black sleeping bags that will soon be encrusted with road salt from our car doors.
Sawkar says she’s not inclined to buy a shirt anytime soon. I’d give this trend another year before it goes down the drain as cold-weather residents realize that shirts are impractical closet pigs. The shirt will be derided as the subject of memes about how in the early 2020s we tried so hard to appear outdoorsy and chic, and ended up looking like ourselves.
But until then, I’m still wearing mine. With the fear of winter looming, we strive to hack it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/yuen-in-defense-of-the-shacket-and-other-ubiquitous-fashion-statements/600220914/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Olympic champion Liu Shiwen runs for ITTF Athletes Commission-Xinhua
- In Defense of the Shirt (and Other Pervasive Fashion Statements)
- Admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange
- Italy: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred near the western coast of the province of Cosenza at approximately 22:42 CET on October 31.
- Donald Trump Jr. changes tone on Paul Pelosi’s ‘heinous’ attack
- Power of unity: Prime Minister Modi sees a message in response to the collapse of the Morbi bridge | Latest India News
- Utah Tech Granted Official Patent and Trademark Resource Center Designation – St George News
- U.S. oil production nears 12 million barrels/day, pre-pandemic high
- Halloween perfect day for hat tricks, treats in NHL
- Baublebar launches Minibar in response to growing demand for children’s fashion
- US rejects Imran Khan’s claim to US hand in ousting – Pakistan
- Put your earrings back on and take your flag! Xi Jinping’s Marriage to Chinese Patriotism and Traditionalism