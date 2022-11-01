Fashion
Ampoules are small glass vials that speed up your face for clearer, brighter, younger-looking skin
The needle moves slowly in men’s grooming. And while the past decade has seen a boom in things men can do to enhance their faces, ask any guy you know if he’s made retinol-enriched eye cream a part of its rotation, well, actually, don’t do that. The thing is, there are plenty of useful and effective skin care products out there, but a lot of good stuff goes under the average Joes radar, like blisters.
Largely unexplored thanks to their advanced application process (it involves breaking glass later), ampoules are tiny bottles containing serums specially designed to give dull skin a more beautiful shape.
Although ampoules date back thousands of years (one apparently containing the blood of Saint Januarius is kept locked away in the somewhat bizarre Naples Cathedral), their modern use in skincare was originated in Korea, which is home to flawless skincare routines and the flawless, cost-effective boybands who use them. Each ampoule is about the size of your little finger and contains a concoction of active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, retinol and vitamin C in concentrations more potent than anything you’ll find in creams or serums. bottled, which is why they are sealed inside their tiny little glass prisons to prevent oxidation.
Ampoules are an effective way to target specific skin concerns in a short period of time when skin needs an extra boost, says Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, Founder and Surgical Director of 111 Harley Street, and the man behind 111Skin. He says the specific benefits will depend on the main active ingredient in the given ampoule set. But in general, you can expect clearer skin, with noticeably reduced fine lines and a more radiant complexion. Men’s skin can be oily, so they would benefit from ampoules that clarify and rebalance the skin, says Dr. Alexandrides. Her recommendation for men in particular is 111Skins Clarity Concentrate. Its active ingredient is colloidal sulfur, which has antibacterial properties to reduce the appearance of blemishes, as well as to fight congestion and blackheads.
Brighter, blackhead-free skin in days, achieved with nothing more than a set of serums. What’s the catch? Due to the concentration of their ingredients and because they have to be sealed in glass, most reputable ampule sets are quite expensive: a week’s supply of 111Skins Clarity Concentrate ampules will set you back £125. Yet, short of injectables, there are few products. in the skincare market that will deliver faster or more visible results. If you have the patience and the budget, Dr. Alexandrides recommends blistering about once a month.
To maximize the effectiveness of the active ingredients in each ampoule, he also advises using them after thoroughly cleansing the skin and following with a moisturizer. Most come with a plastic opening tool, which you can use to crack off the top of the glass by hand. If you find there is too much product after emptying a bottle into your hand, which is likely unless you have an exceptionally large face, simply continue patting it onto your face and neck until it is fully absorbed. And again, follow with moisturizer. While ampoules can technically be used day or night, skin is proven to be more receptive to the active ingredients while you sleep.
Barcelona-based skincare brand Natura Bisse offers a three-step ampoule facial ideal for transforming skin before big events, while German labels Royal Fern and Dr Barbara Sturm offer versions that will allow you to go further. skin. Susanne Kaufmann’s three-week course of anti-pollution vials is particularly reliable and comes in a case that makes you feel like a Neo-Berlin alchemist, which is always fun. Containing different ingredients that promise to address everything from stimulating collagen production to increasing the skin’s ability to retain moisture, it’s a wellness retreat for your face. And with the Christmas kick-start approaching, well, everyone needs a bit of that.
