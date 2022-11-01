Takeaways from Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Fashion designers, celebrities, social media influencers and fashion enthusiasts were back in the city of Lagos, the fashion capital of Nigeria, to celebrate Africa shaping the future of fashion. Featuring bright colors, form-fitting evening wear and imaginative details on display, as well as cameos from artists, former Big Brother Naija housemates and media personalities.

Since its inception in 2011, #LagosFW has played a vital role in shaping the future of African fashion and this year it has featured African designers such as Munkus, Tia Adeola, Pettre Taylor, Aora, MetaKay, Elie Kuame, Oshobor to bring fresh design and colors to Africa. fashion and accessories design.

Other designers like Pepperrow, Olisa Kenya, Rick Dusi, Lulla Studios, Zinkara, Geto and others have showcased designs and fabrics that combine vintage flair, contemporary and bold aesthetics, fluid and feminine silhouettes, glitz and glamour, and modern design.

The fashion week event also featured its Swap Shop initiative for the second year in a row, encouraging people to declutter and rebuild their wardrobes. Simply labeled The Art of Swapping, the activity was only available to people who had clothes in good condition and wanted to swap for clothes from other designers on display in the booth. The Swap Shop has partnered with designers like Abiola Olusola, Mia Atafo, EkiOgunbor, Emmy Kasbit, Odio Mimonet, Eku Edewor, Fia Factory, Orange Culture, Helen Perst Ajayi, IN Official, The Style Infidel and HyperFashun.

Read also: Heineken Lagos Fashion Week should finally return in October

Cameos from ex-Big Brother housemates Naija Groovy and Allyson, as well as singer Mavin Magixx and Lush Hair media personality and brand ambassador Derenle Edun paraded at this year’s event.

Prosper Africa, a U.S. government initiative that connects U.S. and African businesses with new buyers, suppliers, and investment opportunities, hosted fashion and art designers as well as business investors at the Fashion Business Series event held at Landmark Towers to deliberate on issues affecting the growth of the creative industry and how to grow the industry in Africa.

Detergent company Sunlight held a professional training session during the fashion weekend with speakers such as Tosin Olaseinde, CEO Money Africa on how to invest in a recession, Claire Idera on how to monetize your creativity and Shola Babatunde how to run a successful fashion business in a difficult environment.

Check out some fashion designers who have brought their alluring, inspiring and empowering designs to life:

Kadijah

Kadiju opened the Lagos Fashion 2022 show with soft hues on modern silhouettes and textured fabrics. The designer has remained faithful to his opulent collections despite the evolution of the brand since its creation.

Desiree Iyama SS23

The Desirees Why Not Now collection dazzled the runway with pastel colors and stunning neckline details encapsulating the essence of love, joy and femininity.

Holy cutie SS23

Cute Saints Omo Eko mixed her trademark style with vibrant colors and contemporary runway designs, paying homage to Lagos Eyo’s history serving as a sentimental reminder of her beauty.

Simone and Elise

Their debut show was filled with an array of flowing silhouettes combined with bright floral and neon colors characterized by meticulous detailing visible through the seam lines.

FIA

Featuring contemporary designs with extravagant shoulders and sleeves, Fias She-roes is a celebration of the African woman and acts as a connected force to be cherished.

green gozel

The Gozel and Greens SS24 design features a distinctive use of asymmetrical cuts, paneling and color blocking to showcase its own brand of contemporary silhouettes.

Algueye Dakar

Prominent in Senegalese culture and heritage, Algueye Dakar debuts on the Lagos Fashion Week catwalk with striking silhouettes in vibrant colors.

MUNKUS

MUNKUS’ debut show incorporates bold colors with striking prints paying homage to the designers mother.

Douaba Serwa

The Dauba Serwas collection includes handcrafted items of tie and dye, folded and pressed batik in the brand’s triangular fold.

Ghetto

Getos’ debut on the catwalk showcased a contemporary aesthetic that examines typical fears and turns them into design. On the subject of Iberia, the designer made an appearance on singer Mavin Magixx, who was also the artist’s first model for a clothing brand during a fashion show.

Tia Adeola

Born out of love for her country, Nigeria, Tia Adeola used a palette of green white and black with feathered trims, sheer fabrics and urban patterns.

Other designers include Abiola Olusola, Akachi, Oshobor, Metakay and Aorah.