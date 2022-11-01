21 Fall Fashion Pieces That Cover Our Favorite Seasonal Trends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

There’s still time in fall to jump on some of the season’s most popular trends! Before we know it, the weather will start to cool down and it might be too late to wear some of our favorite pieces like mini skirts or light cargo pants.

If you’re curious about what’s coming for the rest of fall, we’ve narrowed down our top four trends and must-have picks for each category to help you on your shopping sprees. Get the tea below!

Classic sweaters

1. The stripe details on this Tommy Hilfiger V-neck sweater give knitwear a timeless preppy look from $23 on Amazon!

2. Turtlenecks are another one of our favorite classic styles, and it doesn’t get any better than this one from Goodthreads from $45 on Amazon!

3. Upgrade your turtleneck look with this sweater JOLIJARDIN which has trendy seams on the chest from $26 on Amazon!

4. If you really want to go back to basics with your sweater style, this Daily Ritual knit is a great option from $46 on Amazon!

5. This classic crew neck sweater comes in a ton of color options, and its very affordable to start from $24 on Amazon!

Micro Mini Skirts

6. Show off your legs in this simple mini satin topshop that we found on sale from $34 in Nordstrom!

seven. Go for a mini denim look with that Reformation skirt. It has plenty of stretch and is seriously marked originally $118, now just $47 in Nordstrom!

8. Totally hollowed out the cargo-style design of this Steve Madden miniskirt which offers a different take on the classic leather mini $69 in Nordstrom!

9. If you want to get the miniskirt look but don’t really feel comfortable with cropped styles, this MANGO skort is a great solution $60 in Nordstrom!

ten. The way this French Connection Faux Suede Skirt flares out gives it a feminine and soft look $98 in Nordstrom!

11. Instead of opting for a black or brown faux leather skirt, try a pop of color with this mini from Topshop $37 in Nordstrom!

cargo pants

12. If you’ve worn just about every style of denim and want to spice things up, check out these cargo jeans from Cotton On originally $60, now $42 at Macy’s!

13. These pants style cargo pants from And Now This have an elevated design that you can style for work or a night out originally $49, now $21 at Macy’s!

14. Were obsessed with the extra loose silhouette of these low-rise cargo pants by ASOS $42 in Nordstrom!

15. These cargo pants by BDG Urban Outfitters they look like they’ve been ripped straight from the 2000s which is amazing if you want to create a retro cut $89 in Nordstrom!

16. We really never thought cargo pants could be stylish until we saw this pair of Sanctuary $139 in Nordstrom!

western style boots

17. The classic yet feminine look of these Juliet Holy cowboy boots is ideal if you want a particularly versatile shoe $67 at Amazon!

18. Get your hands on cowboy boots in a bold color like red or metallic fuchsia with this pair of soda from $29 on Amazon!

19. Go for a truly stunning look with these extra high boots from DV Dolce Vita originally $99, now $69 at Macy’s!

20. The fringe detail on the back of those boots from INC makes them so much fun to wear originally $180, now $108 at Macy’s!

21. Wear these Steve Madden Cowboy Boots will ensure you’re set for a good time originally $169, now $101 at Macy’s!

