Why did Paris Fashion Week change the game? Or was she?

The value of marketing talent has never been more visible than during Paris Fashion Week.

Fashion houses unveiled their Spring/Summer 2023 collections with all eyes not just on the product, but on the talent in the piece. The impact and explosive social media coverage for Bella Hadid on the Loewe catwalk, Stella McCartney and the Coperni spray dress finale is proof of the power of talent. Additionally, celebrities such as Kristen Stewart at Chanel and Cher’s runway cameo for Balmain with creative director Olivier Rousteing have pushed the boundaries of brand partnerships to add to the roster on the runway.

Nothing new about this. However, behind the scenes in Paris this week, fashion houses have taken an industry-changing strategic turn: collaborating with artists, musicians and savvy business figures who all have successful careers – and prominent social media profiles – outside of fashion. Company.

Their goal is to engage the increasingly important Gen z consumer. Established brands want to be in the gen z space and are increasingly engaging in talent marketing. That’s where we come in, with our respective backgrounds as Global Head of Partnerships for a global branding firm and as Head of Talent at a leading modeling agency. You could say we are fashion savvy insiders who create magical moments by connecting brands with incredible talent.

A few years ago, fashion influencers filled the front rows of the catwalks and danced the night away at invitation-only after-parties. As we saw last week in Paris, and to some extent in New York, London and Milan, this space once occupied by traditional fashion influencers is being replaced by interesting creatives whose talent makes the brand shine, channel communities and the ambassador. The link is that they all have relevance in fashion, whether it’s musicians, artists or writers, and they bring huge success on social media as a measure of relevance. culture in terms of return on investment today.

The key to this paradigm shift is data and metrics. Unlike traditional advertising, talent marketing is measurable. Measurement tools mean you can measure an IG story or TikTok post with a tracked link against editorial print pages.

Brands can track the number of times they were opened before a product was purchased, providing measurable transparency into long-term talent investment. Additionally, consumers stay on Instagram four times longer than in print advertising, and social media partnerships are far from saturated.

Talents employ alongside strategies. We love pairing them with like-minded brands. Like when our client, singer Bree Runway (@breerunway 279K followers), met Naomi Campbell last week at the Off-White show. Bree, a Coach ambassador, has a new song called That Girl, and we put it on the Off-White show and arranged her performance at the Dazed party. Bree had a great time when she connected with Naomi Campbell backstage at the Off-White show which was filmed and went viral on Dazed and other platforms. This is exactly why we like to say that Parallel Consulting unleashes the power of partnerships.

Talent marketing is also about mobilizing other channels, the editorial and brand channels of other brands. From our placement of Bree at strategic moments during Paris Fashion Week, everyone is listening to her new song and discussing collaborations.

Brands are seeing the importance of reaching a younger consumer – especially Gen z. The turning point was the arrival of Virgil Abloh. He was different. A trained architect who was a DJ on the side, he was friends with celebrities including Kanye West and others. Curiously, we’re seeing more and more celebrities, talents and models sharing the limelight in the front rows wearing the brand’s newest looks before they’re available online or in stores.

Its a question of confidence. Brands are willing to play the long game, privately acknowledging that their significant investment will not pay for itself for a decade or more. You have to be in it to win, and luxury brands are realistic. They see talent marketing as a brand builder and a way to establish consumer trust. Reminiscent of recent studies on the influence of Gen Z, the first generation of digital natives is valuable. A recent Nielsen survey found that 92% of consumers trust word of mouth or recommendations from friends and family above all other forms of advertising. In turn, brand advocates who post engaging online content greatly influence these trusted recommendations. Meanwhile, a survey published by HubSpot indicated that 71% of people are more likely to buy when mentioned by social media.

This Paris Fashion Week was the first real fashion week after the Covid. Commentators noted that it was as if Covid never happened. Has the industry changed forever? Have these last two years changed the world of fashion, its values, its functioning? Some say it’s back to what it was before, the more a change, the more it’s the same. Perhaps, but one thing is certain: global luxury fashion brands have realized the value of talent marketing and its appeal for long-term investment.