Drag Queen Pattie Gonia Wears Spooky Halloween Costume : Climate Change : NPR

Pattie Gonia Drag queen Pattie Gonia said she wanted a very spooky costume for Halloween this year. “And honestly, what’s scarier than climate change?” the Nebraska native told NPR over the phone while doing her two-hour makeup routine. Pattie lives in Bend, Oregon, and describes herself as a drag queen, intersectional environmentalist, and “professional queer.” They do a lot of community organizing and co-founded The Oath, a nonprofit that aims to diversify the outdoor community. The costume includes a dress Zero Waste Daniel which was made entirely of fabric scraps that would otherwise have been wasted. They started the project a year and a half ago. Pattie Gonia, who uses they/they and she/her pronouns in drag and whose non-drag name is Wyn Wiley, tried to reuse as much as she could for the rest of the look, including a shaped jeweled bag pile of money, her nails and her characteristic big auburn wig. The dress includes symbols of climate devastation. Below, a polar bear stands in a molten Arctic; an oil rig and a factory appear on the body of the dress; and a choking bird constitutes a sleeve. Taylor Swift’s private jet, with a carbon tail, is placed in Pattie’s hair.

Pattie Gonia She said homosexuality and flirting belong to environmentalism. “Drag has always been at the forefront of social justice movements,” Pattie said. She wants to use the comedy and entertainment that often goes hand in hand with drag as tools to communicate deep, abstract concepts. Many members of the LGBTQ community are all too familiar with one approach to triggering climate action: guilt. “I think there’s so much personal guilt that people feel around the climate movement, because we’ve been hit with messages over the past 50 years that it’s our personal responsibility,” said Pattie, adding that corporate profits are at an all-time high in 70 years.

Pattie Gonia “Especially for queer people, we know that shame and guilt are very powerful motivators, but they wear you out very quickly.” One of the most important aspects of their work to inspire climate action, explained Pattie Gonia, is helping people get back into nature. “We fight for what we love,” she said. “And I think if we can encourage people to go out and connect with this planet, they’re going to fight a lot harder for it, because they love it.”

