Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s family dress up as epic fast food mascots for Halloween

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burkathe family has done it again!

The couple and their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for bring out the big game with their extravagant group Halloween costumes every year, dressed for the holidays as some of America’s most beloved fast food mascots.

“Trick Or Meat,” Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. “Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris family.”

Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy fame, seated holding a burger next to Burtka, who is dressed as Burger King himself.

Next to him, Harris sits in a Ronald McDonald costume with a mug in one hand and a fry sticking out of his mouth. Last but not least is Gideon, who sits on the floor holding a piece of fried chicken while dressed as Colonel Sanders.

Burtka shared the photo, along with a behind-the-scenes look at the family stepping into their respective personas on her own Instagram page.

The photos show the couple and their children working on different elements of their costumes and having fun between shots. Harper makes faces while dancing as Wendy and even photobombs a photo where Harris is working on Burtka’s makeup.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s family dress up as fast food mascots for Halloween

Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Last year, the family dressed up as characters from classic horror movies, with Harris as Norman Bates from psychologyBurtka as Jack Torrance from the brilliantGideon as the evil doll Chucky from the Child’s play movie franchise and Harper as the possessed Regan of The Exorcist.

“I hope you all Murder Halloween this year!” Burtka captioned the portrait of Harris and their twins.

Harris added on his instagram, “Scars, camera, action!” This Halloween, may all your cries come true… #halloween2021.”

Halloween by Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Earlier this month, Harper and Gideon celebrated their golden anniversary when they turned 12 on October 12.

The Decoupled star, 49, shared cute photos hugging each of her children on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption reflecting the milestone moment.

“Twelve years today. Harper and Gideon are, without a doubt, the two greatest things that have ever happened to me,” he wrote. “They inspire me, make me laugh, allow me to be an imperfect father, and fill me with a type of love I never knew existed.”

Noting that parenthood is “all-consuming” and “the hardest thing David and I have ever done,” the how I Met Your Mother alum said her kids are “so worth it.”

“They are remarkable. They are my children. They are my world,” he shared, adding, “I am extremely proud of who they have become, who they are becoming, and I am so grateful to have them in my life. my life. “

On his Instagram page, Burtka, 47, shared a photo of the twins posing together. “Happy 12th birthday GOLDEN to these amazing kids! I can’t believe how fast this all happened!” wrote the chef. “I’m so proud of how you’re growing.”

“You are kind, caring, compassionate, creative and have the best sense of humor. I’m proud to be your father and can’t wait to see how the next 12 years will evolve,” he said. for follow-up.

“Couldn’t ask for better kids! #goldenbirthday#12on12”