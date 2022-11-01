Parsons and Roblox team up to educate on fashion and digital trends

The metaverse concept has been around for almost 20 years now, although the public has only really started to take notice of what it has to offer in the last few years thanks to popular platforms and tech companies. like Roblox.

Now, the Metaverse is about to get a little more fashionable thanks to a multi-faceted partnership between the Parsons School of Design and Roblox that includes a course collaboration where students will create hyper-realistic and inclusive 3D digital clothing. The partnership also includes the Metaverse Fashion Trends 2022 report, which highlights the importance of self-expression through digital identity and avatar style for Gen Zers who grew up socializing on platforms like Roblox.

“Partnering with Roblox offers Parsons students working in creative technologies an exciting opportunity to engage the complex intersection of visual culture and social structure, and play with how we make sense when we dress. – in the digital and physical worlds,” says Shana Agid, PhD, Dean of the School of Art & Media Technology at Parsons School of Design. “We were excited to see how students with diverse experiential knowledge, along with their research, critical thinking, and digital and visual design skills, are shaping the future of these spaces.”

Parsons faculty members lead the development of the next wave of The New Schools fashion design with creative, education, and marketing experts at Roblox. The course will be available to Parsons students for the Spring 2023 semester and will provide students with the training and tools necessary to prepare for the evolving mediums and self-expression of the future.

During the collaborative, production-focused 16-week course, students and faculty will begin to explore the complex relationship between digital and physical fashion in an immersive future. The program is focused on digital and physical fashion research and prototyping for immersive environments, which includes proof-of-concept prototypes that students will create on Roblox.

Students will learn how to apply the latest technology to create hyper-realistic and inclusive 3D digital clothing that fits any body type, and have the opportunity to work with experienced fashion designers from the Parsons and Roblox communities to push the nature of digital fashion for our future presence. Ultimately, students will be able to create a retail experience with their physical and digital apparel and accessories at Parsons and the Roblox Avatar Marketplace.

In addition to the new course, Parsons and Roblox have also released the Metaverse Fashion Trends 2022 report, which offers timely research and analysis of digital fashion and self-expression trends among Gen Z consumers who are active on Roblox. Combining a wealth of behavioral data from the Roblox platform and survey responses from 1,000 Gen Z respondents living in the US*, the report offers an in-depth look at the consumer preferences of those familiar with the self-expression through digital identity and fashion.

Gen Z consumers are spending more time in immersive social spaces like Roblox, where they’ve been expressing themselves through their creations and digital style preferences for more than a decade, says Christina Wootton, vice president of global partnerships at Roblox. With their growing economic power and influence on fashion, Metaverse trends are expected to have a profound impact on physical fashion, while trends in the physical world will also continue to move through the Metaverse. Data from this report further underscores why the next generation of fashion designers and brands will be deeply immersed in digital fashion by designing digital collections and dressing up avatars.

Collaborating on this research with Roblox has made it even clearer that self-expression through digital fashion matters to digital natives and Gen Z, says Ben Barry, PhD, Dean and Associate Professor of Equity and inclusion, School of Fashion at Parsons. Designers of the future will need to create in 3D and push the boundaries of creativity with metaverse-only apparel, accessories and collections that can be made available at lightning speed to millions of consumers worldwide, on platforms like Roblox. . As we groom the next generation of fashion designers for their careers, we look forward to the future where this creative profession is made accessible to everyone through the latest technology and designer innovation.

A virtual panel hosted by Roblox and Parsons School of Design on November 2, 2022, starting at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET, will feature top fashion and metaverse experts discussing key findings and predictions from the reports for What’s next in metaverse fashion?. RSVP here to hear expert thoughts on research and what’s to come in digital fashion.

The key information of Metaverse Fashion Trends 2022 the report includes:

Gen Z spending more time socializing, creating and expressing themselves in immersive social spaces, the demand for digital fashion, its widespread impact and, consequently, its prestige are on the rise. Half of survey respondents say they change the clothes of their avatars at least every week, and for 2 out of 5 self-expression (via clothing and accessories in the digital world) is already MORE important than expressing yourself in the physical world.

As in the physical world, community members on platforms like Roblox have a tendency to connect and react to others based on how they look and dress which can have a profound impact on their self-confidence and relationships.

members on platforms like Roblox have a tendency to which can have a profound impact on their self-confidence and relationships. Nearly 3 in 4 say they will spend money on digital fashion and two-thirds are excited to wear branded virtual items on their Roblox avatars .

and are excited to wear branded virtual items on their Roblox avatars Respondents note the importance of having various customization options for their avatars, and the vast majority also agree with the the importance of digital clothing designs being inclusive .

for their avatars, and the vast majority also agree with the . The report’s comprehensive findings also discuss the most popular metaverse fashion styles and top-selling apparel categories, what Gen Z consumers’ virtual closets look like and digital fashion budgets, and more. Download Metaverse Fashion Trends 2022 report here.



*Methodology: To obtain the most up-to-date consumer data, Roblox, in conjunction with Parsons School of Design, commissioned a survey from Momentive (creators of the SurveyMonkey platform) conducted September 19-21, 2022 with 1 000 Americans aged 14 to 24, living in the United States. The sample was balanced by sex using the Census Bureaus American Community Survey to reflect the demographic makeup of the US population in this age range.