



Olivia Munn and John Mulaney dress their son Malcolm as his grandmother for the first Halloween: "Identical"

On Monday, Olivia Munn shared a series of adorable photos of her and John Mulaney's 11-month-old son dressed up as his mum Kimberly after teasing what they picked for the baby's first costume.

"We did. We found a Halloween costume that we LOVED," Munn wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday. "But now we're so tired. I'll post tomorrow. Happy Halloween!"

She revealed the hilarious finished product on Monday, captioning the photos: "Happy Halloween!! Here's Malcolm dressed as my mom."

Malcolm was the spitting image of Granny Munn as he donned a black bob wig with a gray print t-shirt, red floral pajama pants and seafoam flip flops, while sitting on the phone with snacks and a phone.

RELATED: Olivia Munn Celebrates Son Malcolm's 11 Months and Jokes He 'Loves Fall' Despite Frowning

"Identical," Olivia wrote along with a photo of her mom in almost the exact same pose with snacks in her lap and a phone in her hand.

Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star also provided a checklist to complete the look: "Sunflower seeds strewn, Wheat Thins, extra long Slim Jims, flip flops, floral pants, fancy t-shirt, always watching Vietnamese YouTube on her phone."

She also shared photos of Mulaney, 40, with his mother and their baby boy in costume, writing, "She's John's best friend too."

Last week, Munn celebrated her son's 11-month-old turn with playful footage of Malcolm playing outside and looking unimpressed as he lay on the ground, which was filled with brown and yellow leaves.

RELATED VIDEO: New Mom Olivia Munn Laments 'Low Supply' Of Breastmilk: 'Breastfeeding Is So Difficult'

"11 months today and loving fall", Munn joked on her Instagram story with the first photo. In a second snap of Malcolm staring at the ground with a furrowed eyebrow, she wrote, "Love it."

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child on November 24, 2021. The pair first introduced their son to the world on Christmas Eve with photos of him sleeping in a cozy blanket.

