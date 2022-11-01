Mens Health Awareness Month: 3 men share the moments that shaped their approach to self-care

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

With Movember on the move again and International Men’s Day on November 19, this month puts men’s health in the spotlight.

We asked three men with very different stories to tell us about their own health journeys and the moments that shaped their approach to self-care

Tom Gozney, 37, lives in Hampshire with his wife Laura, son Ty, four, and daughter Eden, two. His pizza oven company, Gozney (gozney.com), recently launched a Roccbox Signature Edition, with 40 of each sale donated to charities supporting those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, including With You in the UK.

My path to addiction probably started when I was a kid, struggling in school. I was dyslexic, which wasn’t widely recognized at the time, and I was slightly bullied. When I was 13, I met a group of guys who smoked weed, and for the first time, I felt like I had found my place. At 16, we moved on to harder drugs and alcohol, and I started getting into trouble.

I felt guilty for worrying my family, but exhaustion allowed me to hide it. In my late teens I started trying to calm myself down and that’s when I realized I had lost all control. Then one night I was violently attacked. Seriously injured and traumatized, this was my turning point. Shortly after, I called my mom and told her I was ready for help.

Two weeks after my 21st birthday, I went to rehab for almost a year. It changed my life, but it was back in the real world where the real journey of recovery began, as I now had a void to fill. The kitchen gave me an outlet. I would lose myself in the rituals of food preparation and cooking for people bought into a new community and a new purpose. It eventually turned into a business, making pizza ovens, which basically saved me. But even though drugs were a thing of the past, addiction was still part of my life, it was an endless learning curve. At first, I threw myself too deeply into the work. I was obsessed with checking emails, new offers, while eating a lot and barely exercising, which took a toll on my health.

It may seem incredibly simple, but the biggest challenge of my life has been to find a balance. I put my phone away at night now, so I can be there with my family. I move my body every day, whether it’s walking the dog, going to the gym, whatever. After neglecting my health for so long, it’s a gift. And I try to laugh and have fun. It’s super important too.

Dr Jeff Foster, 43, is a GP, founder of H3 Health men’s health services (drjefffoster.co.uk) and author of Man Alive: The Health Problems Men Face And How To Fix Them. He lives in Leamington Spa with his wife and two children, aged 10 and 8.

I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when I was 17, which meant I had to monitor my blood sugar and take daily insulin injections for the rest of my life. I had extreme classic symptoms, unquenchable thirst, I peed a lot but it was still a shock. Going from being a healthy teenager to suddenly being told you’re facing lifelong injectable therapy was a kick in the nuts.

Fortunately, I was already very into sports and fitness. My consultant at the time told me it would be helpful in managing my blood sugar and would give me a bit of a buffer. So that’s what I’ve been doing for 26 years since I’ve been exercising five days a week and trying to eat healthy and I’ve been really lucky. I’ve always had type 1 but never had any complications or needed hospitalization due to diabetes, and my health is good. In fact, I’m probably much healthier than a lot of people my age.

Diabetes was not the reason I chose to go into health care, and for years I didn’t tell anyone about it, preferring to keep it private. But it certainly had an impact on my approach as a doctor. As much as it’s a hassle and [it] aspired to be diagnosed at 17, it gave me a much deeper level of understanding with patients and allowed me to lead by example when talking to them about managing their health and why things like sleeping getting enough and exercising are so important. We all want that quick fix when something is wrong with our health, but more often than not it doesn’t work out that way.

Sean Conway, 41, is an endurance athlete and Fit For Autumn ambassador for non-alcoholic craft beer brand, Athletic Brewing Company (uk.athleticbrewing.com/pages/fit-for-autumn). He lives in North Wales with his wife Caroline and children Montgomery, three and a half, and Sebastian, one.

For as long as I can remember I have been into photography and the outdoors. My dream was to be a National Geographic photographer, to go on adventures and take pictures in nature, the camera was going to be my passport to travel the world. But in my 20s, I got stuck. Although I was lucky enough to land a job doing school portraits, which turned into a successful business, life was not what I expected. Of course, I was making money, but everything seemed flat. Not feeling challenged and spending all my time indoors has taken a toll on my mental health.

Then my then girlfriend broke up with me, telling me I was going to get bored and boring and she was right. I lost my passion and motivation. Suddenly, I was 30, alone, and it really struck me how badly I had taken the wrong path. I had chosen money over health and happiness, and things had to change.

After selling my share in the company (for 1!), I decided to jump in and pursue a life of endurance challenges and adventure. Over the next decade, I cycled the world, completed the John OGroats Ultimate British Triathlon at Lands End and became the first person in history to swim along Britain in 2013, among other things, by raising money for charities along the way and becoming a motivational speaker.

It hasn’t all been easy. I had to deal with injuries, obstacles and getting a sponsorship takes work, but I learned a lot. I’m happier and much more in tune with who I am and taking care of myself. When I train, keeping my alcohol intake down really helps.

For me, fitness and wellness go hand in hand, and spending time outdoors is essential for my mental health. I even installed an outdoor shower, an ice bath and a sauna in my garden, so that I could be outdoors as much as possible.