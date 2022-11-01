Uvalde mum says her surviving child was given a dress code at school





A Uvalde mother who lost her 10-year-old child in the Robb Elementary School shooting says the Uvalde School District called her about her 11-year-old surviving daughter wearing ripped jeans in the school, just five months after the tragedy. Kimberly Mata-Rubio shared a screenshot of what appears to be a transcript of a voicemail left on Oct. 26 by a staff member at her 11-year-old surviving daughters’ elementary school. In the screenshot, the caller advises Mata-Rubio to bring either another pair of pants or maybe leggings to an unnamed elementary school, adding that the cuts in the pants his daughter was wearing “are a little too high”. One thing I wasn’t going to do was dress my 11-year-old daughter for ripped jeans, Mata-Rubio tweeted. UCID (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District), focuses on school safety. Maybe if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive. TODAY Parents have contacted the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District for comment, but have not heard back at the time of publication. Mata-Rubios’ Twitter feed is a mixture of candid descriptions of a grieving mother’s pain, demands for more accountability from local authorities and joyful memories of her daughter, Alexandria Aniyah Lexi Rubio, who was fatally shot in her fourth grade class with 20 others at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022. “I close my eyes and talk to you often,” the 33-year-old mother of six tweeted on Oct. 28. “Sometimes in the silence I feel your answer.” TODAY The parents have also reached out to Mata-Rubio who, through a spokesperson, said ‘she is still dealing with her own emotions about what happened so she doesn’t is not ready to talk about it”. Emotions run high in Uvalde. A day after Lexis’ mothers tweet, the Texas Department Director of Public Safety Col. Steven McCraw told a town hall meeting that his department hasn’t let the community down of Uvalde. Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio. Courtesy of Kimberly Mata-Rubio stolen livesan activist group formed by the friends and families of the victims of the Uvalde massacre, including Mata-Rubio, responded to McCraw in a written statement sent to TODAY Parents, saying in part: “To be clear, the failures of the Department that day are not up to debate.Our children are dead. TODAY parents have contacted the Texas Department of Public Safety for comment, but have not heard back at the time of publication. Almost 400 law enforcement officers from various agencies arrived at the scene of the school shooting on May 24, 2022, while waiting 77 minutes before entering the classrooms and engage the shooter. Areport published in July by a committee of the Texas Houseblamed law enforcement and the school district for systemic failures and grossly poor decision-making. Since then, Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been fired and the entire UCISD police force has been suspended. Many relatives and family members of the victims continued to ask the entire UCSID school board to resign following the shooting. So far, no board member has resigned. “My baby, our babies, deserved so much better”, Mata-Rubio tweeted on Wednesday October 12. “I hope their smiling faces haunt those who disappointed them, just as the image of my daughter, in her bright yellow coffin, haunts me.” Related video:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/parents/moms/uvalde-mom-says-survivng-child-was-dress-coded-school-rcna54141 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos