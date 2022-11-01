Falguni designers Shane Peacock shed light on the growing popularity of Diwali fashion in the US

Falguni and Shane Peacock. BFA

Last month, millions of Hindus came out to celebrate the most important holiday of the year in India: Diwali. This beautiful and harmonious five-day festival not only celebrates light over darkness and good over evil, but has become increasingly popular within American pop culture and, more importantly, has provided a moment for that the Indian fashion industry shines brightly.

Diwali has become a close $15 billion retail and e-commerce business market, where fashion accounts for 20% of the total. For the iconic luxury brand’s husband and wife design team Falguni Shane Peacockit has always been about bringing Indian design to the forefront with the challenge and process of seeing every intricate detail turn into a beautiful work of art.

Falguni and Shane Peacock started their business in 2004, but it was when they nearly sold an entire collection at Harrods that they knew they were on to something special that would have strong international appeal and appreciation. . With its brand impressing in fashion capitals around the world, the company has recently expanded its US retail presence to meet growing customer demand in some of the most important fashion capitals. from America.

Our connection to the United States isn’t entirely new and, in fact, dates back over a decade when we first showcased our resort wear at Miami Fashion Week. The following season, we were present at LA Fashion Week, and finally we presented our avant-garde look at New York Fashion Week. It continued for about 10 seasons, Peacock shared. These shows have been well attended by the likes of Paris Hilton, Ashanti, Joan Rivers and many more, who not only loved our designs but also decided to wear them on the Met Gala, Grammys, AMAs, Red Carpet, EMA Cannes, The Emmys and several movie premieres.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Today, their designs have been celebrated and worn by many celebrities. Peacock continued, Our first big break was when we dressed Fergie in a custom bodysuit for her FIFA performance. And since [our red carpet debut] we had the joy of dressing Beyonc for the Art Gala, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Zendaya and Sarah Jessica Parker among many others!

The participants all wore Falguni Shane Peacock to the Diwali celebrations. BFA

A recent star-studded NYC Diwali celebration, held at The Pierre in Manhattan this past weekend, was the perfect backdrop for celebrities and high-profile guests to wear their custom haute couture designs. Diwali is a big Indian festival and so many people celebrate it here in New York. It was the right decision for our Indian line called Falguni Shane Peacock India, she said. The celebration was co-hosted by several leading Indian entrepreneurs, celebrities and designers, including Falguni and Shane Peacock. Other co-hosts included A-Series Founder and CEO Anjula Acharia, Fashion Director Sakshi Khurana, Communications and Market Strategist for Luxury Brands Alvina Patel Buxani, A-Game Public Relations CEO Anita Chaterjee and Maneesh K Goyal, the event leader, restaurateur and co-owner of Sona New York.

It was the first time that we co-organized a great event like this on such a scale! she exclaimed. When we brainstormed ideas 6 months ago, we sat down to design for [each guest] or choose the best from our latest collection, and keep their individuality carefully in mind. This, coupled with our designer instincts, explains how each outfit was put together.

Fashion is such an important part of South Asian culture, reflecting centuries of tradition, Alvina Patel Buxani also shared. tribute to the heritage of fabrics, cultures and silhouettes in a variety of silhouettes that can be worn for traditional celebrations or beyond.

With guests such as Actor Kal Penn, Padma Laxmi, Kelly Ripa, Actress Sarita Choudhury, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia, Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhi, Actress Melanie Chandra , fashion designer Philip Lim, Star of Indian Matchmaking Aparna Shewakramani, among others. When designing this event, we wanted to create an atmosphere for guests to celebrate the beautiful holiday of Diwali and wear their finest South Asian fashion. Bringing together designers like Falguni Shane Peacock, Prabal Gurung, Bibhu Mohapatra, Christian Louboutin and Gabriela Hearst all showing their own style through South Asian design is truly a dream come true for me after working in the fashion industry for more than 20 years, Patel Buxani has continued. Wearing traditional clothing is a way to show love, respect and esteem for one another while acknowledging values ​​that can be passed down from one generation to the next.

As for the next step for Peacock, it plans to continue expanding into major cities. Our sets are hosted and stocked by some of the major retailers in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. We also have an online store open for those who want to get their outfits as we ship worldwide. We are also planning to make a return to New York Fashion Week and we are extremely excited about it!

You can find Falguni Shane Peacock designs at retailers across the United States and on line.